Aeon & Trisl Multinational Real Estate Group earns Emaar’s top recognition for the fifth consecutive time

Aeon & Trisl Group has once again affirmed its leadership in the UAE’s real estate sector, achieving the No. 1 ranking for the fifth consecutive time at the Emaar Broker Awards. The prestigious event, held at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, recognised the firm’s outstanding performance for Q3 2024. This accomplishment follows prior No. 1 rankings at Emaar’s Q1, Q2, and H1 2024 awards, as well as the title of Emaar’s No. 1 Agency in 2023 and Damac’s Top Performing Agency—demonstrating Aeon & Trisl’s consistent excellence and client-focused vision under the guidance of group CEO Saleem Karsaz.

In addition to this accolade, Aeon & Trisl also took the top position in the #YourAddressAtMarjan Social Media Contest, further highlighting its innovative approach to client engagement and digital presence. Strengthening its impressive track record, Aeon & Trisl was also recognised as the 5th Top Performing Channel Partner by Sobha Realty for H1 2024 and celebrated for closing a landmark luxury mansion deal. Earlier this year, the firm was honoured as the Top Performer at the Aldar Honours Awards. Collectively, these accolades emphasise Aeon & Trisl’s unwavering commitment to excellence, setting it apart in the highly competitive UAE real estate market.

"Our success reflects a team that strives for excellence in every aspect," said Saleem Karsaz. "Achieving the No. 1 ranking at Emaar five times in a row and securing top position in social media contest are testaments to the dedication and drive of the entire Aeon & Trisl team."

This success is underpinned by the operational expertise of COO Baber Shah, who commented, "These achievements at Emaar, Damac, Aldar, Sobha, and in digital contests are the results of meticulous strategic planning and operational precision. Our team consistently aims for outstanding results and industry leadership."

Board members Sikander Aziz, Safia Mehmood, Sharjeel Ali, Farhan Saleem, Kashif Qureshi, Yasmine Aziz, and Fatima Alkobaisi shared their pride: "This award reflects the spirit of excellence driving our team every day. It embodies our commitment to unmatched service and our shared vision to raise the bar in real estate." Looking ahead, Aeon & Trisl is focusing on international expansion. "Our upcoming roadshow will span the USA, Canada, Singapore, Europe, the UK, India, and East Africa," said Araib Khan, Global Head of Marketing. "With bases in the UAE, UK, and Pakistan, we’re poised to bring our award-winning services to a global audience." This series of accolades showcases Aeon & Trisl’s position at the forefront of real estate, highlighting its growth, innovation, and client satisfaction that distinguish it as a true industry leader.

