Advancing tuberculosis screening with QIAGEN's QuantiFERON - TB Gold Plus Test
QIAGEN's QFT-Plus test represents a pivotal advancement in latent TB screening, contributing to the global mission to eradicate TB
Tuberculosis (TB) remains a persistent challenge to global public health, claiming nearly 1.5 million lives each year. Screening populations at risk for latent TB infection has emerged as a vital component in the ongoing international effort to eliminate TB. QIAGEN, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, plays a pivotal role in these efforts through its groundbreaking product, the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test (QFT-Plus).
Early detection and prevention
Latent TB Infection occurs when a person is infected with TB bacteria but shows no symptoms and cannot spread the disease to others, unlike active TB where symptoms are present, and the disease is contagious. However, LTBI can progress to active TB if the immune system weakens.
Globally, up to a quarter of the population, about 1.7 billion people, are affected by LTBI. Risk factors include close contact with active TB patients, living in crowded areas, weakened immune systems (e.g., due to HIV/AIDS or certain medications), and belonging to demographic groups with higher TB prevalence.
Screening for latent TB infection is fundamental to preventing the spread of TB - and eventually to achieving TB eradication. It enables the early identification and treatment of individuals who are infected with TB bacteria but who are still asymptomatic and cannot yet infect others. Treating latent TB infection before it progresses to active TB disease reduces transmission rates and contributes significantly to ending the TB pandemic.
QIAGEN's latent TB screening solution
QIAGEN's flagship solution, the QFT-Plus test, is a blood-based laboratory test designed to detect Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection. QFT-Plus provides accurate results in a single visit by measuring the release of interferon-gamma when a patient's T cells are exposed to specific TB antigens. With a consistently high specificity of >97 per cent in low-risk individuals, QFT-Plus has proven its efficacy in various settings, including hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities with laboratory infrastructure.
QFT-Plus offers distinct advantages over traditional TB skin testing using the Tuberculin Skin Test (TST). Firstly, it is unaffected by BCG vaccination, eliminating a common source of false positive test results associated with the TST. Secondly, QFT-Plus demonstrates higher specificity and sensitivity, enhancing the reliability of test results.
QFT-Plus tests also have a rapid turnaround time, providing results within 16-24 hours. This feature minimises the likelihood of patients being lost to follow-up and facilitates quicker decision-making regarding treatment strategies. Moreover, independent studies have shown that screening with QFT-Plus is cost-effective compared to the TST. By improving test accuracy and eliminating the need for return visits, QFT-Plus can provide higher economic efficiency compared to the TST, making it a preferred choice in various healthcare scenarios.
Fourth generation QFT-Plus test
The 4th generation QFT-Plus test distinguishes itself with a formulation that includes CD8 stimulating antigens. This addition, designed for optimal CD4 and CD8 T-cell stimulation, provides a broader picture of the immune response to Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The accuracy of QFT-Plus has been demonstrated in research studies spanning most high-risk populations, including people living with HIV, children, healthcare workers, and individuals in high-burden settings.
Global approvals and support
QuantiFERON TB testing has been the subject of over 1,500 independent publications, making it the most widely studied TB blood test available. These studies broadly demonstrate that QFT-Plus is a reliable and trustworthy predictor of true infection by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
QFT-Plus has garnered approvals from the US FDA, endorsement from the WHO, and EU IVDR certification. These endorsements underscore the pivotal role QFT-Plus plays in both TB diagnosis and also in the broader effort to end the global TB pandemic.
In conclusion, QIAGEN's QFT-Plus test represents a pivotal advancement in latent TB screening, contributing to the global mission to eradicate TB. As we commemorate World TB Day, this innovative diagnostic solution stands at the forefront of efforts to achieve a TB-free world.