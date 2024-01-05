Advanced Media launches CINETomorrow — An intersection of digital cinema, virtual production and sustainability

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 3:29 PM

Advanced Media Trading is returning with CINETomorrow, an exciting iteration of its biannual digital cinema community event from 11 to 13 January, 2024. After inaugurating a successful edition in celebration of the company’s 20th anniversary in March 2022, Advanced Media is launching CINETomorrow as an interactive intersection of digital cinema, virtual production and sustainability in media and entertainment.

The three-day open house held at Advanced Media’s Dubai headquarter on Sheikh Zayed Road is an avenue for filmmakers, visionaries and industry experts who are interested in the tomorrow of the industry to discover the latest advancements in digital cinema and adopt environmental awareness and practices such as relying on cutting-edge cloud technology and virtual production. The showroom will be converted to accommodate three engaging and educative sets designed to showcase the range and capabilities of Advanced Media’s digital cinema equipment in outdoor, indoor, and virtual production settings. The showroom remains open to the general public from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm every day and expected to receive 300 and 500 visitors.

CINETomorrow’s community space is complimented by nine workshops of 90 minutes each covering topics such as selecting microphones for different genres, changing the way cinema is shot with Sony Burano, mastering remote production, and lighting a virtual production set properly as to create a convincing final image.

The free-to-attend workshops are conducted by international award-winning cinematographer Mark ‘Hobz’ Hobson, London-based Gaffer Simon Battensby, Sony Alpha ambassador Tim Fare-Matthews, veteran video editor Mostafa Salah, sound specialist Simon Charles, M&E technology expert Iain Churchill-Coleman, and a dynamic figure in the cinema and sustainability scene Filipe Pereira.

While the event is brand agnostic, there will be representation from well-known brands such as Sony, DJI, RED, Zeiss, Atomos and exceptional products would be highlighted such as Sony Burano, RED Komodo-X, Cooke SP3 , Astera LEO and Aputure Electro Storm.

To register for CINETomorrow please visit: www.amt.tv/all-events/cinetomorrow2024.