Adil Supermarkets opens new outlet in Bur Dubai

With the festive season around the corner, the new store promises unbeatable deals for shoppers

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 3:20 PM

Adil Supermarkets, a leading household name in the UAE and GCC for over 40 years, has announced the opening of its newest outlet in the heart of Bur Dubai. This addition further strengthens Adil’s commitment to providing customers with the highest quality foodstuff at the most reasonable prices. With the festive season around the corner, the new store promises unbeatable deals for shoppers.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Adil Supermarkets, expressed his excitement about the new launch: "We are thrilled to open our newest outlet in Bur Dubai. At Adil, we want to continue our tradition of providing the best quality foodstuff at the most reasonable price. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are dedicated to bringing them the freshest and most diverse range of products. With over 10,000 varieties of foodstuff available, we aim to cater to every need of our valued shoppers."


Adil Supermarkets’ 100 per cent vegetarian outlets have become a trusted name for residents across the UAE, offering a wide range of food items, including fresh produce, grains, spices, and much more. The brand’s strong presence in the region is a testament to its legacy of quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction.


