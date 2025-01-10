Adil Supermarket, the leading vegetarian supermarket chain in the UAE, is all set to make this Makar Sankranti extra special for its customers by offering a wide range of festive essentials. From the finest till laddus and traditional snacks to colourful kites and other celebration essentials, Adil Supermarket ensures you have everything you need to welcome the festival with joy.

Makar Sankranti, known for its cultural significance and the tradition of kite flying, marks the harvest season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Indian communities worldwide.