ADGM publishes a consultation paper on its real property regulations

This consultation paper is part of ADGM’s strategy to re-engage with its stakeholders at every stage of journey

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:36 AM

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre of the UAE’s capital, has published a Consultation Paper to seek views on its proposals on the comprehensive revamp of its real property regulatory framework.

This regulatory revamp addresses market needs and ensures we stay aligned with market developments, ultimately positioning ADGM Real Property regulation as best-in-class support the growth of the real estate sector.


ADGM seeks input on the following proposed amendments:

(i) amendments to its Real Property Regulations 2015 focused on protections for tenants in short-term residential leases;


(ii) introduction of a new framework for the registration of off-plan development projects, off-plan sales, and Project Accounts.

(iii) introduction of a framework for registering off-plan and real property professionals, such as brokers, valuers and property managers, who provide services within ADGM’s jurisdiction.

This consultation paper is part of ADGM’s strategy to re-engage with our stakeholders at every stage of our journey. The consultation paper is open for feedback until 19th June 2024.


