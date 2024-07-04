ActTrader enhances trading experience with visualisations from ChartIQ

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 11:02 AM

ActTrader, a leading provider of trading technology and advanced solutions for the brokerage and exchange industries and a part of the Finvasia Group, has announced the integration of charting tools from S&P Global Market Intelligence’s ChartIQ. This addition brings advanced data visualisation and charting capabilities to ActTrader's platform.

The integration fuses ActTrader’s superior trading technology with ChartIQ’s user-centric design to transform the trading experience across all its trading platforms — Windows, Web Trader and Mobile Apps for IOS and Android.

With over 20 years of experience in the fintech industry, ActTrader develops institutional-grade trading platforms designed to meet the sophisticated needs of today's traders.

ActTrader’s platforms are built on a flexible infrastructure that empowers traders to adjust the user interface according to their needs and make analysis using the vast range of advanced indicators and tools available.

According to its website, the fintech firm records $400 trillion in trading volume through its platforms, which are used by more than 100 institutional clients and 1.85 million traders around the world. This positions ActTrader as a fintech frontrunner and an authority in its field.

By adding ChartIQ’s advanced charting tools to its platform, ActTrader looks forward to creating a more engaging and comprehensive user experience, driving fintech innovation even further. Over the years, ACT has been a very stable platform, utilised by many public and private financial services companies. Its stability and ability to handle large volumes and a large user base are well appreciated among the brokers and traders who use the platform. Adding user-level tools that enhance visualisation while maintaining the same performance benchmark is a challenging feat, and that's where ChartIQ excels. Well-known for its high-performance charting capabilities, ChartIQ provides advanced features to top financial institutions, including Tier-1 banks and investment service providers.

According to Tajinder Virk, CEO of Finvasia (group that owns ACT Trader), "There is a need for a stable and user-centric platform that is smooth and lightweight, catering equally to both advanced and novice users."

Eli Shirazi, managing director of ActTrader, adds, "Integrating ChartIQ's sophisticated charting solutions with our robust trading platforms helps brokers enhance their value proposition to traders and offer them truly unique experiences. From advanced analytics to data visualization, ActTrader changes the game for brokers."

Leveraging ChartIQ’s enhanced charting solution, ActTrader introduces a set of customised features that help traders improve their strategies, enhance their market analysis and make better informed trading decisions. Among the enhancements that ChartIQ brings to the ActTrader environment is mobile charting. This innovative integration completes ActTrader’s already rich array of trading tools with a set of superior technical indicators, customisable tools and varied chart types fully optimised for iOS and Android. Alongside these, the 'Trade from Chart' and 'MultiChart' features boost the analytical and trading functionalities of the ActTrader platform, enabling traders to place trades directly from charts and perform trading data comparison seamlessly across its platforms. By combining ChartIQ’s comprehensive trading tools and features with its neat user interface, ActTrader changes the game for brokers and traders alike. Marking a new step in the evolution of fintech, this development underscores ActTrader’s dedication to arming brokers with exceptional trading solutions, reinforcing its leading position in the fintech space.

