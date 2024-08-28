Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation and Skyrize Partners celebrate Emirati women in leadership

Dubai’s premier education event set to connect students with global education institutions to seek enrollment and scholarship opportunities
The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), in collaboration with Skyrize Partners, marks Emirati Women’s Day by celebrating the achievements of participants in the Nomu Al Ghurair Programme’s Women in Management and Leadership pathway.
Launched in November 2023, the programme is designed to upskill Emirati and Arab Women over 12 to 18 months. In its seventh cohort, the initiative has enrolled over 300 Emirati and Arab women, enhancing their management and leadership skills to prepare them for success in the corporate world. The program targets students, recent graduates, and young professionals, with sessions held across the UAE.
Spanning 10 sessions over five weeks, the programme covers self-management, work management, and leadership. Participants also benefit from career counselling, CV and LinkedIn workshops, and training in problem-solving and business communication.
The programme’s strong ties with the private sector, featuring partnerships like Mars, General Motors, Nestlé, SAP, Roland Berger, Arla, RAKEZ, Bayt.com and Bain & Company, provide participants with real-world experience through case studies, training sessions, and mentorship. Graduates have secured interviews with industry partners, landed job opportunities across sectors, earned internships in Europe, and gained speaker roles at key events.
Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF, emphasized the programme’s significance: “The Nomu Al Ghurair Program plays a role in shaping the future of the UAE by empowering Emirati women with the leadership skills and networks needed to break new ground in their careers. By investing in these women, we are investing in the nation’s capacity to innovate and thrive.”
Sarah Sefiane, founder of Skyrize Partners, expressed: “In line with national priorities, Skyrize Partners is committed to developing the skills of Emirati talent while at the same time connecting the learners with the private sector early on to explore workplace opportunities. We’re proud to partner with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) for this great purpose.”
For more information, please contact: info@skyrizepartners.com
Dubai’s premier education event set to connect students with global education institutions to seek enrollment and scholarship opportunities
As retirement looms for many advisers, companies look for tech-driven replacements to bridge the widening talent gap
This Lebanese modern posh café combines tradition with a modern touch, offering an experience that resonates with both residents and international visitors
The new centre is equipped with advanced technology and offers a range of specialised services
The selection includes iconic designs that epitomise the essence of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary style
The International Prime Awards 2024 will witness the convergence of over 100 dynamic delegates from across the globe, uniting industry trailblazers and ambitious professionals under one roof
In a landscape full of opportunities, O2 Group is well-equipped to support startups, small businesses, large corporations, and international companies
Australia has recently opened doors for skilled workers across all eight states, offering exciting opportunities for UAE residents to secure permanent residency