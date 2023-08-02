ABDI Designs: Redefining the road ahead
As the automotive design industry continues to evolve, Shaun Abdi and the team remain at the forefront, continuously breaking barriers and shaping the future of car body kits
"The customer is king, and like all successful relationships with customers, it is a two-way relationship," says Shaun Abdi, a young Iranian entrepreneur and founder of ABDI Designs, known for its cutting-edge car body kits and unique approach to design and customer relationships. Abdi has garnered widespread respect and admiration for his brand, reshaping the car body kit market by delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service.
Creating a new standard in car body kits
Abdi's entry into the car body kit industry was driven by his belief that the market needed a fresh perspective, a challenge to the status quo. He recognised that the designs had become more uniform and lacked the innovation necessary to captivate consumers.
To address this, Abdi and his research team began transforming low-quality designs and poorly installed tuners into refined and top-notch products. They believe that innovation for consumers means improvement and progress. Businesses that innovate give their brand more value, an important factor that customers today are looking for. "Our goal is to go beyond the ordinary and provide car enthusiasts with body kits that truly stand out," Abdi asserts. "We believe in continuous improvement and learning from our competitors' weaknesses to deliver the best designs in the market."
Abdi believes the market is dominated by a confusing range of products and services and that innovation can be simple. His view is quite straightforward: if a product is hard to use, it won't last.
Building strong customer relationships
Abdi's success is built on the foundation of strong customer relationships. What sets his brand apart is not merely its design, quality, durability, and range of products; it is Abdi's unique mindset and approach to the industry that have garnered admiration, love, and respect from consumers. He has fostered an environment of collaborative relationships by ensuring customer feedback is considered, emphasising respect, and treating every customer as an equal.
One such experience shared by a customer highlights the impact of Abdi's brand. A Canadian car enthusiast had sought the advice of his Indian friends for tuning his car. It was during a drive on Toronto's highways they noticed a uniquely designed G car with an eye-catching body kit. The car immediately caught their attention, and the design captivated even the enthusiast's young daughter. They promptly requested the driver to stop, wanting to know more about the body kit. To their surprise, the person who provided them with valuable information was Shaun Abdi himself.
"This is where good customer relationships start. This first good impression can give a long-lasting value to the company," Abdi expounds.
Building on best work practices
Abdi's work ethic is founded on trust, confidence, and service. He emphasises telling customers the truth, even accepting mistakes and not hiding them. He believes that customers understand more when they honestly know what they are getting and paying for.
Abdi shares, "In my experience, customers respect your work if you focus relentlessly on explaining why your options are the best price."
Having experience working with different clients, Abdi understands that service makes consumers feel valued. "They want a company that thinks of their interests," Abdi shares. "This is the first moment of empathy where respect meets love."
Lastly, Abdi highlights the importance of self-belief, emphasising that it can be a powerful asset that has the potential to change everything. He believes having faith in oneself is essential for success in any endeavour.
Abdi's journey in the car body kit industry is a testament to the transformative power of self-belief. He recalls the early days of his career when he faced numerous challenges and doubts. However, his unwavering belief in his abilities and the vision he had for his brand propelled him forward. This self-assuredness allowed him to overcome obstacles, make bold decisions, and take calculated risks that ultimately paid off.
A team with a unified goal
In ABDI Designs, trust, love, and respect are the cornerstones of the team dynamic. Abdi instills a sense of camaraderie among his employees, fostering an environment where they support and care for each other. This collaborative spirit extends to their interactions with customers, as his team strives to provide exceptional service and prioritise their interests.
Abdi shares, "The team is a family, and you love your family. If you love your teammates, you will take care and do anything for them. This is the beauty of playing in a team."
Abdi takes pride in their team that nurtures a common goal: to succeed and gain trust and security in the minds of their customers. He shares how all members strive to become better players and individuals without losing their innate nature to help out.
Abdi's unique approach has garnered praise from the best tuners, designers, and sellers in the car body kit industry. They have witnessed a transformation in their sales nature, attributing it to Abdi's unique perspective.
As the automotive design industry continues to evolve, Shaun Abdi and the team behind ABDI Designs remain at the forefront, continuously breaking barriers, driving progress, and shaping the future of car body kits through game-changing and professional practices.