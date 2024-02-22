A&A Associate named in the Best Workplaces in UAE 2024 list

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 5:04 PM

Top Dubai business setup consultancy firm A&A Associate have been named in the prestigious Best Workplaces in UAE list for the year 2024. This recognition – an inclusion in the ‘medium’ category by Great Place to Work (GPTW), a renowned global research and consulting firm, comes on the back of a string of accolades won by the Dubai company that includes tags like Great Places To Work and Superbrands.

"This laurel for us highlights A&A Associate’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture,” said Robin Phillip, founder and CEO of A&A Associate. "A&A Associate is honoured to be named among what is an illustrious list of corporate bigwigs. This achievement also reflects our relentless efforts to prioritise the well-being and professional development of our employees. It's a testament to the trust, camaraderie, and pride that define our workplace culture which truly make us one of the best in our category."

To earn a spot on the Best Workplaces in UAE 2024 list, A&A Associate underwent a rigorous evaluation process. This included employee surveys and a culture audit, where the organisation scored high in various key areas such as management credibility, respect for individuals, fairness in policies, pride in work, and camaraderie among employees.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, managing director of UAE, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: "We are thrilled to congratulate A&A Associate for being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in UAE. Their commitment to a workplace culture where everyone is treated fairly regardless of gender and race is truly commendable. A&A Associate also ensures a physically safe environment for all employees, setting a standard for excellence in the workplace."

GPTW analyses the survey results and culture audit responses to benchmark organisations against industry peers, ensuring a fair comparison. Distinctions such as 'Certified', 'Great Place to Work', or 'Best Workplaces' are awarded to organisations that meet specific criteria for building and maintaining a positive workplace culture.

"We are immensely proud of our team at A&A Associate for their dedication and contributions to our organisation's success," added Philip who leads a highly specialised team of executives, each known as a Master Consultant, offering services such as pre-setup business feasibility and budgets, the business setup processes, VAT and auditing, trademark and patent registration, legal services, PRO, banking assistance and visa solutions, copyright and even industrial designs, all under one roof. "This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and to further enhance our workplace environment. A&A Associate remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity, and looks forward to continuing its journey of creating a great place to work for all employees."

In 2023, A&A Associate helped set up a record 5,291 new companies in the UAE, marking a strong 30 per cent year-on-year growth.

Visit www.aaconsultancy.ae/dubai if you are someone looking to set up a new business anywhere in the UAE and need help.