A grand event in UAE unveils an artistic celebration with renowned brands

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 1:43 PM

In a dazzling display of creativity and artistic ingenuity, the highly anticipated launch event for the coffee table book ‘Artist in Focus 2024’, curated by the prestigious Magzoid Magazine, unfolded with grandeur and splendour. Set against the backdrop of Warehouse Four, the event served as a beacon for artistic expression, drawing together a constellation of esteemed brands including the illustrious BFL (Brands for Less) Group, Blacklane, Wasaya Investment, and Al Ain Farms. The event was powered by Wasaya Investment, known for fostering global business opportunities for every entrepreneur.

Reflecting on this partnership, Toufic Kreidieh, executive chairman of the board and group CEO of BFL Group, shared his vision, stating, "As we started this partnership with Magzoid Magazine, our vision is to empower the new generations and patronize their passions and talents. Through collaboration, we aim to light children's spark of creativity and curiosity, fostering a future where they can confidently pursue their dreams and make meaningful contributions to the world. This initiative also reflects our commitment to nurturing cultural growth in the UAE, enriching the society with diverse forms of creativity."

Advay Sureka's design, meticulously selected by Brands for Less, will adorn the cover of Magzoid's eagerly awaited March edition, serving as a vibrant testament to artistic brilliance. This captivating cover, a masterpiece of doodle art, intricately celebrates the spirit of Ramadan, resonating with cultural significance and contemporary flair. It stands as a vivid reflection of Brands for Less' forward-thinking ethos and visionary leadership, exemplifying their unwavering commitment to championing exceptional talent and fostering a culture of creativity.

In addition to the artistic showcase, Al Ain Farms introduced its innovative products, including the Cook in the Bag Chicken, a range of ready-to-cook marinated chicken that cooks in the bag for 45 minutes at 180 degrees. This culinary delight promises convenience and hassle-free cooking without compromising on taste and quality, utilizing locally sourced, 100 per cent fresh chicken produced in the UAE. Alongside this, Al Ain Farms proudly presents their organic, ultra-fresh juices and sugar-free Greek yogurt, offering wholesome options for health-conscious consumers.

Blacklane, synonymous with unparalleled chauffeur service, showcased its commitment to excellence by offering guests an immersive experience accessible at their fingertips. Against the backdrop of a captivating canvas, Blacklane's setup transformed the venue into an enchanting artistic playground, affirming the event's visionary essence. The seamless fusion of luxury and creativity enraptured attendees, delivering a sensory journey unlike any other, and underscoring Blacklane's dedication to redefining the boundaries of sophistication and innovation.

Nicolas Soucaille, general manager of Blacklane ME, said: “At Blacklane, we hold a profound respect for artists, creating an aspirational environment within our award-winning Mercedes EQS vehicles that provides the perfect space for artists to unleash their creativity. Our fleet, equipped with noise cancellation and WiFi, is designed to complement the lifestyle of artists as they explore the city with complete peace of mind. As a brand that celebrates artistry, our partnership with Magzoid demonstrates our commitment to supporting the transformative influence of the industry on culture and creativity, contributing to the UAE's evolution as a dynamic hub for business, culture, and the arts. We’re excited to be part of the launch event for the ‘Artist in Focus 2024’ coffee table book, which honours the vision and work of the 51 distinguished artists."

In culmination, the launch event for 'Artist in Focus 2024' stands as a beacon of creativity and collaboration, symbolising the harmonious synergy between art and industry. With the support of esteemed partners like BFL Group, Blacklane, Wasaya Investment, Al Ain Farms, Magzoid Magazine and Voin Productions continues to pave the way for artistic expression, fostering a culture where innovation thrives and talent flourishes. This event not only marks a milestone in Magzoid's legacy but also sets the stage for a future where creativity reigns supreme, leaving an indelible imprint on hearts and minds alike.