A December full of dreams, thrills, and astonishing prizes awaits with Big Ticket

Step into the festive season with Big Ticket, where the excitement is bigger than ever. This December, the stage is set for jaw-dropping prizes and unforgettable moments.

Leading the way is an Dh30 million grand prize, one of the largest in Big Ticket history, guaranteed to make someone’s year truly extraordinary. And that’s just the beginning! Each week, four lucky participants will be selected through e-draws to become millionaires, spreading the magic far and wide.

The Big Win Contest is back to add even more excitement! From December 1 to December 25, purchasing two tickets for Dh1,000 in a single transaction will enter you into weekly draws, where four finalists will win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. These finalists will then compete in the Big Win Contest during the live draw on January 3. Simply buy your tickets during the promotional period to be automatically entered. The names of the lucky finalists will be announced on the Big Ticket website on January 1, 2025, building anticipation for the grand event.

Car enthusiasts, get ready to rev your engines! This December, a spectacular Maserati Grecale is up for grabs, with the winner to be announced during the January 3 draw. And the surprises continue into February, with the iconic BMW M440i awaiting its lucky owner. At just Dh150 per ticket, the Dream Car draws offer an irresistible chance to drive away in luxury.

From millionaire moments to heart-racing contests and coveted dream cars, Big Ticket is wrapping up 2024 in unforgettable style. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.bigticket.ae or in person at the Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters. For updates and all the latest news, follow Big Ticket on social media. The Millionaire weekly E-draw dates: Week 1: 1st – 10th December & Draw Date – 11th December (Wednesday)

Week 2: 11th – 17th December & Draw Date – 18th December (Wednesday)

Week 3: 18th – 24th December & Draw Date- 25th December (Wednesday)

Week 4: 25th – 31st December & Draw Date- 1st January, 2025 (Wednesday)

*All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.