50+ nations join forces to announce BRICS International Fashion Federation

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit recently concluded in Moscow with a groundbreaking announcement: leaders from fashion associations across more than 50 countries have signed a memorandum to establish the BRICS International Fashion Federation. This newly formed federation aims to create fresh centers of influence, enhance international collaborations, promote industry sustainability, and provide the next generation of fashion talents with opportunities for growth. With representatives from over 100 countries in attendance, the summit has cemented its status as the largest fashion event for both emerging and established markets.

Susan Sabet, founding board member and secretary general of the Egypt Fashion & Design Council, emphasised the significance of the new federation, stating: "The establishment of the BRICS International Fashion Federation is a vital step, providing an umbrella organisation that encourages dialogue, connections, and potential collaborations between member countries. It also ensures professional standards and legitimacy."

Sunil Sethi, chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, echoed these sentiments: "A fashionable alliance among emerging countries has been long overdue. Designers, brands, and markets face common challenges, from supply chain disruptions to environmental concerns, which are easier to address collectively. The fashion world tends to focus on a few global brands, so it’s crucial for emerging markets to have a platform where our voices can be heard."

The memorandum was signed by influential figures, including CEOs of fashion weeks, heads of fashion and textile associations, and academic leaders from countries such as India, South Africa, Russia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Spain, the USA, Indonesia, Malaysia, Ghana, Tanzania, Jordan, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Kenya.

Natalya Sergunina, deputy mayor of Moscow, underscored the initiative's importance: "The creation of this International Federation is a key outcome of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit. It highlights the shared goals and vast potential for growth that we have with our global colleagues." The federation’s core objectives include supporting local talent, promoting sustainable fashion, fostering cultural exchange, and creating a unified platform for emerging markets through educational and informational projects. Additionally, it aims to advance new technologies, preserve cultural identities, and support traditional arts and crafts. In an official statement, the federation outlined its commitment to providing visionary designers with a global platform, while also promoting sustainable and eco-friendly practices. The focus will be on slow fashion, encouraging mindful consumption and production to reduce the industry's environmental impact. "Our goal is to implement transparent methods that will significantly lower the fashion industry's carbon footprint," the statement concluded.

