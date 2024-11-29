321 Events celebrates fatherhood with the inaugural ‘Super Dad Awards Night’

Dubai witnessed an unforgettable celebration of fatherhood at the ‘Super Dad Awards Night’, hosted by 321 Events at the JW Marriott Marina. The evening brought together 300 guests to honour the unwavering dedication and love of fathers who play pivotal roles in their families and communities.

Spearheaded by Zoha Beig, CEO of 321 Events, the Super Dad Awards were designed to recognise and celebrate the often-overlooked contributions of fathers. “Fathers dedicate their entire lives to supporting their families, yet their contributions often go unnoticed. The Super Dad Awards are our way of giving them the recognition they truly deserve.”

The event featured 15 categories spotlighting the diverse roles fathers fulfill, culminating in the coveted Super Dad of the Year Award. The evening paid homage to two exceptional individuals who exemplified fatherhood and leadership. A special tribute honoured Dr Ram Buxani, a cherished member of the Super Dad Awards advisory board, who passed away earlier this year.

His daughter, Chetana Buxani, accepted the award on his behalf. A touching tribute was also dedicated to the late Micky Jagtiani, with his daughter, Nisha Jagtiani, receiving the award in recognition of his enduring legacy.

Guests were welcomed with an enchanting harp performance, setting the tone for a sophisticated and heartfelt evening. Attendees engaged with ten event sponsors at interactive activations and participated in a raffle offering an indulgent staycation prize. The charismatic Nitin Mirani, renowned host, comedian, and entertainer, led the event with charm and humor. Highlights included a dramatic CGI logo reveal, tributes to sponsors, and special awards such as the Honorable Award presented to Salim Khan, legendary Bollywood writer and father of Salman Khan, who shared a heartfelt message on the essence of fatherhood. The Critic’s Choice Award for the unique category ‘Mom in Dad Shoes’ was awarded to Farhana Bodi, star of Dubai Bling, recognising her resilience and strength.

The inaugural Super Dad Awards concluded on a high note, laying the foundation for an annual tradition. The next edition is set to take place on Father’s Day 2025, promising yet another heartfelt celebration of fatherhood in its truest form.