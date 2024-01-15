157 years of academic excellence arrives in Pafos

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 3:40 PM

A new campus in Pafos, Cyprus welcomed its first cohort of students to this charming UNESCO World Heritage destination in the heart of the Mediterranean this fall. The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo is the first campus established outside of Lebanon by the American University of Beirut (AUB), which dates back to 1866. In line with the university's 'Global AUB' vision, the new campus will enrich the interchange of ideas, knowledge, and purpose and promote AUB’s high standards of academic excellence beyond its Beirut campus.

"Our aim is to expand knowledge, reach a broader group of students, and become more global, more diverse, and more inclusive,” said Dr Wassim El Hajj, rector of AUB Mediterraneo. He added, "Pafos is a strategically located city and a wonderful place to soak in culture and enjoy a vibrant lifestyle and fine weather throughout most of the year."

AUB Mediterraneo offers rigorous academic programmes, which are recognised in the US and accredited in Europe, and grounded in the American liberal arts model. Rector El Hajj explains, "The liberal arts model of higher education is not very common in Europe and is certainly new to Cyprus. It allows students to take courses outside their major, such as language, history, sciences, sociology and anthropology, and philosophy." This educational model encourages freedom of thought and expression, critical thinking, civic responsibility, and leadership.

AUB Mediterraneo, which offers generous financial support, is currently accepting applications for fall 2024.

For more information, please visit aubmed.ac.cy