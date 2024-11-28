The final countdown: Don’t miss out on the White Friday Sale on Amazon.ae

Time is ticking! With just a few days left until the White Friday Sale on Amazon.ae concludes on November 30, now is your chance to grab unbeatable discounts of up to 70 per cent. This is Amazon.ae’s biggest sale of the year, bringing shoppers across the UAE incredible savings with millions of discounts and deals.

The White Friday Sale features a vast range of savings across all product categories, from popular local and international brands. With fast and convenient delivery options, it’s the perfect time to grab your everyday essentials, check off your wish list, and find the ideal gifts for the upcoming festive season. Whether you’re shopping for groceries, electronics, home and kitchen items, fashion, beauty products, or Amazon Devices, the White Friday Sale on Amazon.ae has something for everyone. Shoppers can also explore a wide selection of products from Amazon US, UK, and Germany through the Amazon.ae Global Store.

The deals cover a range of top local and international brands, including Tilda, Perrier, Ariel, Omo, Comfort, Alpro, Olaplex, Kerastase, Eucerin, L’Occitane, Neutrogena, Lavazza, Philips, De’Longhi, Nespresso, Sonos, Marshall, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Logitech, Lenovo, ASUS, Kindle, Ring, Fitbit, Sony, DJI, Dyson, Levoit, Siemens, Braun, Revlon, Babyliss, Ray-Ban, Guess, Michael Kors, Puma, Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Reebok, BOSS, Anne Klein, Casio, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Lego, and Barbie.

Stefano Martinelli, vice president of Amazon MENA, said: “Our White Friday Sale continues to be our biggest sale of the year on Amazon.ae, embodying our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers in the UAE. Whether shoppers are looking to stock up on everyday essentials or purchase big-ticket items, this year’s event offers an extensive range of deals across all product categories, perfectly timed for end-of-year shopping. We understand that flexibility is key, which is why we’re continuing to offer affordable payment options such as Buy Now, Pay Later and 0% bank installments plans, as well as instant bank discounts, making it easier for customers to access the products they need and want. The White Friday Sale is more than a shopping event to us, it’s our way of thanking our customers, welcoming new ones, with exciting savings and incremental convenience.”

Additional ways to save this White Friday

Instant Bank Discounts: Customers on Amazon.ae using Mastercard, ADCB, HSBC, and Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) cards can enjoy additional discounts for eligible White Friday orders, T&Cs apply. Buy Now, Pay Later: Customers on Amazon.ae can enjoy hassle-free and affordable shopping during the White Friday Sale with Tabby, offering the convenience of splitting payments into four interest-free installments, T&Cs apply. Installment plans: Customers in the UAE can also opt in to 0% bank installment plans for eligible purchases, available from a wide range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for their White Friday orders on Amazon.ae in more affordable and easy monthly installments, T&Cs apply. Not a Prime member yet? Join now at www.amazon.ae/prime for just Dh16/month or Dh 140/year and enjoy a host of benefits, including free shipping, entertainment perks, and the best of the White Friday Sale. Don’t miss out on this incredible shopping event!

Visit www.amazon.ae/whitefriday to shop the biggest sale of the year on Amazon.ae.