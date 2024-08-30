Royal Furniture setting sights on GCC expansion

Sulin Sugathan, President and Director - Retail, Royal Furniture

Royal Furniture is keen to expand its presence in GCC region and will inaugurate 20 new stores to cater to the growing demand of the customers, its top official says.

Sulin Sugathan, President and Director of Retail, Royal Furniture, said his company is focusing on strategic planning to identify appropriate locations for new stores.

"To successfully open 20 new stores in the UAE, we are focusing on strategic planning and meticulous execution. This involves identifying optimal locations that align with our target market and ensuring that each store reflects our brand’s standards of quality and design," Sugathan said during an interview.

Sulin Sugathan is a visionary leader and the President/Director of Retail at Royal Furniture. Under his strategic leadership, Royal Furniture achieved remarkable growth, quadrupling its turnover. Sugathan's resilience, determination, and tech-driven approach have solidified Royal Furniture's position as a regional premier retailer, laying the foundation for a successful future.

Excerpts from the interview:

How has your background in Computer Engineering influenced your approach to leading Royal Furniture and integrating technology into your retail strategy?

My background in computer engineering has profoundly influenced my leadership at Royal Furniture, particularly in how we integrate technology into our retail strategy. It has enhanced my problem-solving skills, enabling me to efficiently and effectively address challenges. This technical foundation has also empowered me to implement advanced automation solutions across our operations, streamlining processes and improving overall efficiency. Furthermore, my understanding of technology has been instrumental in upgrading our ERP systems, ensuring that we maintain a competitive edge by enhancing our data management, inventory control, and customer service capabilities.

Can you share some specific technological innovations you’ve introduced at Royal Furniture and how they have impacted customer experience and operational efficiency?

At Royal Furniture, we’ve embraced several technological innovations that have significantly impacted both customer experience and operational efficiency. One key advancement is the implementation of a Management Information System (MIS) with a graphical interface, which has transformed our data management. This system allows us to visualise operational metrics and trends in a user-friendly manner, leading to more informed decision-making and improved efficiency across our operations.

Additionally, our focus on digital marketing and expanding our e-commerce platforms has opened new avenues for reaching customers and engaging with them more effectively. These platforms have not only increased our visibility but also provided a seamless and convenient shopping experience for our customers, driving both engagement and sales. Overall, these technological innovations have streamlined our operations, improved service delivery, and created a more engaging customer experience, positioning us strongly in the competitive retail landscape.

What are the key factors driving Royal Furniture’s expansion into the GCC region, and how do you plan to overcome challenges in opening 20 new stores in the UAE?

Royal Furniture's expansion into the GCC region is driven by several key factors. First, our robust manufacturing capabilities provide a solid foundation for scaling our operations. With a strong manufacturing unit, we have the capacity to meet increased demand while maintaining the high-quality standards our brand is known for. Additionally, the desire to diversify into different market segments aligns with our strategy to tap into new customer bases and adapt to evolving market trends.

We are also preparing to address potential challenges by investing in local talent, streamlining supply chain logistics, and leveraging our existing network to facilitate smooth operations. By combining our manufacturing strength with strategic market diversification and careful planning, we are confident in our ability to overcome challenges and achieve successful expansion across the UAE.

Royal Furniture has seen significant growth under your leadership, including a fourfold increase in turnover. What strategies or decisions were pivotal in achieving this remarkable success?

The significant growth at Royal Furniture, including a fourfold increase in turnover, can be attributed to several strategic decisions and initiatives. A critical factor has been assembling the right team. By recruiting skilled and motivated individuals, we’ve created a collaborative environment that drives innovation and efficiency.

Automation has also played a pivotal role. We implemented advanced technologies to streamline our operations, which has enhanced productivity, improved accuracy, and allowed us to manage increased demand effectively. Additionally, thorough market research has been essential.

Understanding customer preferences and market trends has enabled us to tailor our products and services to meet evolving demands and stay ahead of competitors.

We’ve also focused on refining our processes across the board, from production to customer service, ensuring that we operate efficiently and maintain high standards of quality. A key milestone in our growth strategy is the introduction of our new concept store in Jurf Ajman. This innovative retail space represents our commitment to cutting-edge design and technology, offering an immersive and interactive shopping experience. The concept store not only showcases our product range but also reflects our dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences.

By combining these strategies—building a talented team, leveraging automation, conducting market research, optimizing processes, and launching our new concept store—we’ve achieved significant growth and positioned Royal Furniture for continued success.

How do you envision the future of retail evolving, particularly in the GCC region, and what role will technology play in shaping that future? The future of retail in the GCC region is poised for transformative change, driven by rapid technological advancements and evolving consumer expectations. I envision a retail landscape where digital and physical experiences seamlessly integrate, offering consumers a highly personalized and immersive shopping journey. Technology will play a pivotal role in shaping this future. We can expect to see the increased use of AI and data analytics to provide personalized recommendations, optimise inventory management, and enhance customer service. Additionally, innovations like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will offer unique ways for customers to interact with products and visualize their purchases in real-time. In the GCC region, where tech adoption is high and consumer expectations are growing, leveraging these technologies will be crucial for retailers to stay competitive. Embracing e-commerce, mobile platforms, and advanced automation will not only streamline operations but also create a more engaging and efficient shopping experience. What motivates you personally and professionally, and how do you stay inspired while driving Royal Furniture’s growth and technological advancements? Personally, I am driven by a passion for innovation and a desire to make a positive impact. The challenge of solving complex problems and seeing tangible results from our efforts keeps me motivated. Professionally, my motivation comes from the opportunity to lead a dynamic team and steer Royal Furniture toward new heights of success. Staying inspired involves continuous learning and staying up-to-date with industry trends and technological advancements. I actively seek out new knowledge, engage with thought leaders, and encourage a culture of curiosity and innovation within the company. This approach helps me stay energized and focused, ensuring that I can effectively drive our growth and technological progress. Looking back at your journey from joining the family business to becoming President/Director, what have been some of the most valuable lessons you’ve learned? My journey from joining the family business to becoming President/Director has been incredibly enlightening. One of the most valuable lessons I've learned is the importance of adaptability. The business landscape is constantly evolving, and being open to change and innovation has been crucial for our growth and success. Another key lesson is the value of building and nurturing a strong team. Success in any business is rarely a solo achievement; it’s about collaborating with talented individuals, fostering a positive work environment, and empowering others to contribute their best. Lastly, I’ve learned the significance of maintaining a clear vision while being willing to reassess and adjust strategies as needed. Balancing long-term goals with the ability to pivot when necessary has helped us navigate challenges and seize new opportunities effectively.

