Ritesh Singh elevated to regional director for MEA

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM

LATICRETE, a global leader in construction solution, has officially declared the promotion of Ritesh Singh to the position of Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

In his previous role as Managing Director, Singh demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a commitment to driving success in the LATICRETE-MEA team. Singh, who has been an integral part of LATICRETE-MEA for eight years, has given significant contributions which include building a cohesive and committed team, growing the business year over year, leading the expansion of our retail network in Middle East markets, successfully establishing the first LATICRETE business unit in continent of Africa, in Kenya and recently setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with production to commence in 2024

In addition to his noteworthy accomplishments, Singh is a key member of the visionary team driving the objectives of LATICRETE’s Vision 2030, as announced by President & COO International, Faisal Saleem.

As the newly appointed Regional Director for LATICRETE-MEA, Singh will oversee and drive operations and expansion initiatives in this dynamic and strategically important region. With a focus on delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service, Singh, who brings over 20 years of experience, is poised to lead the MEA team to new heights.

Faisal Saleem, President & COO International at LATICRETE International, stated: “We are thrilled to announce Ritesh Singh’s promotion to Regional Director for the MEA region. Ritesh has consistently demonstrated leadership qualities and a deep understanding of our industry. His expertise and dedication will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of LATICRETE in the Middle East and Africa.”

Singh expressed his gratitude and stated: "I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Regional Director for LATICRETE - MEA. It has been a privilege to be part of the growth journey of LATICRETE and contribute to our expansion in the Middle East and Africa. I look forward to leading our talented team to new heights and further strengthening our position as a global leader in construction solutions for the building industry."

LATICRETE products range

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile and stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the SUPERCAP® System.

For over 65 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance, and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by architects, engineers, contractors, and owners.

Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE® products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry.

For more information, visit www.me.laticrete.com