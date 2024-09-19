Keep your date with Thai Food Festival

Sorayut Chasombat, ambassador of Thailand to the UAE; Nipa Nirannut, consul-general of Thailand to Dubai; Pasabhu Upathamwaranon, assistant director of the Thai Trade Centre Dubai, and others at the event.

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 4:09 PM

The Thai Food Festival 2024, which opened on September 13, is a dynamic celebration dedicated to enhancing the appreciation and visibility of authentic Thai food and cultural offerings in the UAE. This prestigious event, themed ‘Think Food, Think Thailand’, is a collaborative initiative organised by the Thai Trade Center in Dubai, the Department of International Trade Promotion, Al Rabia Al Daim Food & Beverages Trading LLC, and Choithrams Supermarket.

As global demographics shift and the world projections anticipate growth from eight billion to an estimated 10 billion by 2050, the food industry must adapt to meet this increasing demand. In response, the UAE government has been proactive in ensuring food security and resilience in the face of potential shortages. Thailand’s agricultural diversity and cutting-edge food processing innovations place it at the forefront of this crucial sector, earning it the esteemed title of the ‘Kitchen of the World’. Major exports such as rice, vegetables, fruits, and cassava highlight Thailand’s significance as a global food supplier.

Sorayut Chasombat, ambassador of Thailand to the UAE, emphasised: “There is a remarkable synergy between global food security and the exceptional quality of Thai food products.” Thailand’s robust food policy has propelled it to become the 15th largest food exporter worldwide, boasting an impressive export value of 1.36 trillion Thai baht in 2022, marking a substantial 22.7 per cent increase over the previous year.

The Thai government, through its Department of International Trade Promotion, is dedicated to advancing Thai culinary arts as a form of Soft Power, sharing the vibrant flavors and rich cultural heritage of Thailand with the UAE and the broader global community. “We invite everyone to embrace the journey ahead at the ‘Thai Food Festival 2024’, stated Pitichai Ratananaka, executive director of the Thai Trade Center in Dubai. “Remember, “Think Food, Think Thailand.”

The Thai Food Festival will take place until September 22 across all 19 Choithrams Supermarket branches in the UAE. This initiative aims to achieve several key objectives: To significantly enhance customer interest and foster a growing demand for Thai cuisine and beverages within the UAE market.

To raise awareness among consumers regarding the wide array of Thai food and beverage products available in local supermarkets.

To successfully promote Thai culinary offerings to a broader audience, enriching their understanding and appreciation of Thai culture. The festival will feature cooking demonstrations by renowned Thai SELECT certified restaurant chefs, tastes of authentic Thai cuisine, and information about the health advantages of various Thai ingredients. Furthermore, consumers will be able to purchase high-quality Thai food products at special promotional prices, allowing them to bring the enchanting flavors of Thailand into their own homes.

Experience the exquisite flavours, distinctive aromas, and captivating heritage of Thai cuisine at the Thai Food Festival 2024. Join us in celebrating the culinary artistry that Thailand has to offer at your local Choithrams Supermarket.