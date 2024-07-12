Journey between business and fitness

Industry giants and renowned speakers converge for a two-day celebration of vision, sustainability, and innovation
Baiju Chaliyil's transformation is a story of dedication and resilience. From weighing 91kg in 2020 to becoming a marathon runner at 66kg, his journey has inspired many to rethink their approach to health and fitness. Hailing from Kerala and living in Dubai since 2004, Chaliyil's story is not just about weight loss but about overcoming challenges and maintaining a balanced lifestyle amidst a busy business schedule.
In 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chaliyil faced multiple health issues, including back pain, high cholesterol, borderline blood pressure, and elevated uric acid levels. A visit to the doctor for his back pain brought a series of disappointing test results, which served as a wake-up call for him. "The test results disappointed me very much. That was the triggering point where I decided to change my lifestyle," Chaliyil recalls.
Chaliyil began his fitness journey at home with small exercises, which eventually gave him the confidence to join a gym. He admits that running even a kilometer was initially a nightmare for him. However, his dedication paid off when he participated in the 2021 New York City Marathon, a 42-kilometer race. "Running 42 kilometers was something I never imagined I could do. The marathon was a testament to the progress I made," he says.
His transformation was not just about losing weight but also about achieving a healthy and balanced lifestyle. "I started with 91kg and now maintain a weight of 66kg," Chaliyil notes. This journey spanned from age 44 to 48, demonstrating that it's never too late to prioritise fitness. Chaliyil emphasises: "You can start your fitness journey at any stage of your life. Age is just a number when you have a goal to reach."
To achieve his weight loss, Baiju made significant changes to his diet and exercise routine. He adopted a high-protein, moderate-carb diet with plenty of fibers, green vegetables, and lean proteins like chicken. He also ensured proper hydration by drinking four to six liters of water daily. His fitness routine includes a morning coffee, a pre-workout meal of oatmeal, and two hours of gym time split between weight training and cardio. Baiju credits his personal trainer, Javed Sayed and his wife Ushina Baiju for helping him reach his fitness goals.
Reflecting on his fitness philosophy, Chaliyil says: "Your personal health is much more important than anything else. If you're sacrificing your fitness for business, you're not doing yourself any favours. You must take care of yourself to avoid lifestyle diseases."
Inspired by his journey, Chaliyil is now committed to motivating others, especially those over 40, to pursue their fitness goals. He has created a community called "Fit Over 40" on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. This community encourages people to share their fitness journeys, tips, and experiences, fostering a supportive environment. "Fit Over 40 is an open platform where anyone can come, share their story, and motivate each other. It's about creating a space for people to start their fitness journey and achieve their goals," he explains.
Chaliyil’s story underscores the importance of prioritising personal health. He points out that while many people spend money on luxury items and their protection, they often neglect their health. "People are willing to spend on luxury items but not on their fitness. Eventually, they end up spending more on medical treatments for lifestyle diseases," Chaliyil observes. He urges people to invest in their fitness to avoid such outcomes.
"Through initiatives like numerous jogging tracks, cycling paths, beaches, and accessible gyms, the UAE's leaders ensure everyone can stay fit without hefty gym memberships. The Dubai Fitness Challenge, a 30-day event, exemplifies Dubai's visionary leadership in promoting public health and wellness, " adds Chaliyil. His transformation serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for anyone looking to make a positive change in their life. "You can achieve all your fitness goals at any stage of your life. It's never too late to start,"Chaliyil af
