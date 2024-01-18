Industry leaders opine on project management

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 12:52 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) will continue to implement sustainable projects that contribute to enhancing the comprehensive and sustainable development process and achieving happiness for citizens, residents, and visitors in Dubai, its top official says.

In his keynote address about ‘Leading projects enhancing sustainability’ at the 9th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, highlighted the Authority’s efforts to enhance sustainability through pioneering projects in the energy and water sector.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer addresing the forum in Dubai on Wednesday.

Al Tayer emphasised that in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, Dubai’s state-of-the-art infrastructure in various sectors such as electricity, water, transportation, airports, and ports, established over decades and continually developed and modernised according to the best international standards, has consolidated its position as the best city in the world to live and work and a global hub for the economy and trade.

The forum is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. It is organised by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with Dewa and brought together industry leaders and professionals to share expertise and insights into project management practices.

“During the UAE’s hosting of the most successful edition of the World Climate Conference (COP28), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the largest concentrated solar power project in the world, within the fourth phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This was part of Dubai’s achievements in the Year of Sustainability and launching projects that support the climate, aligning with the objectives of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050,” Al Tayer said.

“With the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we will continue to implement sustainable projects that contribute to enhancing the comprehensive and sustainable development process and achieving happiness for citizens, residents, and visitors in Dubai,” he added.

Mohamed Ali Alabbar addresing the forum in Dubai on Wednesday.

Architecture’s future role in cities

Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder of Emaar and Noon, and chairman of Eagle Hills, took the stage at DIPMF to discuss ‘The role of iconic architecture in shaping cities of the future’.

He shed light on Dubai’s momentous journey in overcoming obstacles and formulating strategic plans that have manifested in its global stature and economic prosperity, besides emphasising on the significance of social media in showcasing Dubai’s architectural marvels, notably Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

“Distinctive architecture has always been a fascinating endeavour. Reflecting on our early days in the Emirate of Dubai, our approach was characterised by meticulousness, diligence, and drawing insights from other cities. Fortunately, we were backed by an exceptionally committed team whose dedication was pivotal in fulfilling our ambitious vision, culminating in the construction of the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, a marvel in its architectural elegance and design,” he said.

Alabbar also highlighted the influence of social media in sharing content that showcases the aesthetic and contemporary aspects of architecture.

“The journey of Dubai teaches us numerous lessons, the foremost being that nothing is impossible. This was demonstrated in the ambition to construct the world’s tallest tower and conquering numerous fears, including ensuring safety measures and confirming the structural integrity,” he said.

Earlier, the forum commenced with a series of engaging sessions including one about ‘Future trends in project management’ moderated by Sarah Cocker, managing director, Amplify Project Management Services. She hosted Jennifer Tharp, director, board of directors, Project Management Institute. Tharp opened the session by sharing her delight in attending events like the DIPMF.

Ben Royce discussing AI, cloud computing, and data.

AI, cloud computing

The forum witnessed another captivating session titlled ‘Convergence of Power: Harnessing the Synergy of AI, Cloud Computing and Data Analytics’ led by Ben Royce, AI services manager at Google Cloud, delving into the dynamic synergy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing and its role in shaping the future of industries.

Royce illuminated the profound implications of the convergence of AI, cloud computing, and data. Recognising the critical role of data, he asserted that taking it seriously is pivotal for decision-making, problem-solving, and operational excellence.

Greg Wooldridge spoke about trust and culture of gratitude in business.

Greg Wooldridge, renowned former commanding officer of The Blue Angels, captivated the audience with his insightful keynote address “Trust and culture of gratitude in business” at the conference.

Sarah Cocker hosted Jennifer Tharp to discuss future trends in project management.

In his engaging presentation, Wooldridge shared his wealth of experience in leadership and excellence gleaned from his tenure with the Blue Angels. He underscored the pivotal role of trust in business, asserting that it is a direct outcome of meticulous execution, consistent performance, and the cultivation of a culture of continuous improvement.