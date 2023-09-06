Bridging Innovation with Excellence

Khurram Majeed, GM, Systems MEA (Techvista Systems)

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 11:45 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 2:52 PM

Systems MEA (Techvista), headquartered in Dubai, is the regional subsidiary of Systems Limited, a global technology organisation with four decades of experience and a footprint across six continents. The tech firm specialises in delivering customised, platform-agnostic solutions to two key sectors — banking and financial services and telecommunications. The company also caters to the public sector, pharma, retail, and healthcare industries.

It is focused on delivering solutions to three key pillars of digital, data, and cloud, which have been steering the wheel of their work across different industries. Within these areas, it specialises in business applications (CRM and ERP), digital automation and optimisation, data management and engineering, cloud apps and integration, managed services, and emerging technologies.

With a vision to enhance the productivity and growth of organisations around the world with a comprehensive range of digital solutions and services, Khurram Majeed, general manager, Middle East, and Africa at Systems MEA (Techvista), gets candid with Khaleej Times and expresses his plans with regards to a deepening regional presence across the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and Africa.

Commenting about his journey with Systems Limited, Majeed shared: "Within two years of entering the Middle East, we had generated remarkable revenue and created a solid network of alliances. In the beginning, we were operating from Pakistan, but later decided to set foot on the ground and established our operations in UAE.” The company has strategic bonds with global technology leaders such as Microsoft, SAP, Temenos, IBM, Cloudera, and Informatica.

Winning big

Recognised as the 2023 Country/Region Partner Award in both, UAE, and Pakistan the company has fortified its position amongst leading global Microsoft partners.

“We take immense pride in our commitment to empowering customers through innovative solutions and propelling their digital transformation forward. This accolade speaks to the alignment of our shared values, our relentless pursuit of excellence, and the passion that drives us,” explains Majeed.

Moreover, the company has also achieved the prestigious 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on achievements that rank Systems MEA (Techvista) in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners.

Majeed further added: “This achievement showcases our enduring relationship with Microsoft and the confidence our customers have in us as a strategic ally with extensive proficiency across the Microsoft ecosystem within our targeted sectors.”

A journey of commitment

The trailblazing tech firm aims to be the first choice for public and private enterprises for digital solutions across the Mena region and is striving to proliferate its core operations and delivery centre facilities. "Initially, we spearheaded our operational foothold from the UAE, receiving tremendous

response from private and public entities, allowing us to expand our operational nexus to Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, where we received the same level of trust and confidence. Recently, we have tapped into African territory as well. Africa’s business sector is continuously evolving, leaving a lot of opportunities to be capitalised in the facets of digital transformation," added Majeed.

Systems MEA (Techvista) is an early adopter of a host of industry best practices, sustainability measures, and pro-people initiatives, which has attracted industry recognition from time to time.