American Hospital Dubai introduces no surgery, no radiation treatment for prostate cancer patients

The groundbreaking Focal One® Robotic HIFU procedure, the first of its kind in the region, promotes fastest treatment and recovery with minimum side effects

American Hospital Dubai introduces the region’s first Focal One® Robotic High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) procedures for prostate cancer patients. The state-of-the-art technology uses ultra-precise, high-intensity, focused ultrasound waves to destroy malignant tissue in the prostate while preserving the healthy surrounding tissue. The concentration of the ultrasound waves at super-localised spots in the prostate creates heat that kills the cancerous cells.

American Hospital Dubai is the first private healthcare provider to bring this highly advanced, state-of-the-art robotic treatment option to the region, further strengthening its robotic surgery excellence and its commitment to providing the most advanced robotic medical care in the UAE and the region.

A groundbreaking HIFI study in 2024, published in the prestigious European Urology journal, demonstrated HIFU’s effectiveness and efficacy. The study concluded that HIFU achieves oncological outcomes comparable to traditional surgery, while delivering superior functional results. The study was the most extensive prospective comparative oncological clinical study to compare prostate cancer treatments.

The Focal One® Robotic HIFU is a boon for patients seeking prostate cancer treatment without the stress of surgery, cutting or radiation. The procedure is non-invasive and can be completed in a single session under general anesthesia, reducing the risk of side effects such as incontinence or erectile dysfunction. Focal One’s® Dynamic Focusing Probe, which produces ultrasound waves, delivers high-resolution real-time ultrasound imaging covering an expanded area and ablating three times faster than other technologies, proving a valuable advantage for surgeons and patients.

Focal One® Robotic HIFU procedure is an advantage for patients and healthcare teams. It reduces overall treatment costs through shortened hospital stays, quicker recovery times, and minimum complications compared to traditional prostate surgery.

Adding Focal One® Robotic HIFU to American Hospital Dubai’s dedicated Prostate Clinic further consolidates the Clinic’s role as a one-stop, state-of-the-art facility in the region offering a full range of diagnostics and treatments for all prostate-related conditions. The Clinic provides the best turnaround time (TAT) with same-day prostate testing and diagnosis and same-day consultation to devise the best treatment plan for patients.

American Hospital Dubai’s excellence in robotic surgery has earned its Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) accreditation from the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). The hospital is the first private healthcare facility in the region to earn this recognition.

Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said: “We are excited to introduce the revolutionary Focal One® Robotic HIFU to the region. At American Hospital Dubai, we are committed to bringing patients the latest medical advancements. Focal One® Robotic HIFU technology reinforces our dedication to delivering world-class care while prioritising patient quality of life. We are renowned for our excellence in robotic surgeries, and Focal One® Robotic HIFU iterates our patient-centric care values.”