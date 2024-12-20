A vision for the future: Dubai’s first Net-Positive Mosque at Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is rapidly evolving into one of Dubai’s most exciting and sustainable communities. Now home to over 5,000 residents, the development showcases a modern mix of environmental consciousness and luxurious living.

But one of the most ambitious features of this dynamic development is the Majid Al Futtaim mosque, which is set to be the first Net-Positive Mosque in the region – a key example of the expectation for today’s developers to rethink traditional spaces, and align with the growing demands of sustainability and community-centric design.

Sustainability has fundamentally reshaped how developers – in the UAE and beyond – approach the built environment, driving innovation not only in commercial spaces, but also in residential communities. With pressure mounting, developers are tasked with future-proofing neighbourhoods to create vibrant, resilient, and resource-efficient ecosystems that meet the demands of modern living.

Within Tilal Al Ghaf, this philosophy sits at the very heart of its design – showcasing a commitment to core sustainability principles that align with a broader evolution in development. The community features extensive green spaces, energy-efficient infrastructure, and innovative water management systems, while buildings are designed to maximise natural light and ventilation, reducing reliance on artificial energy sources and promoting healthier living environments.

This eco-conscious approach represents Majid Al Futtaim’s enduring vision for creating meaningful spaces that contribute positively to society, all while safeguarding the environment.

Reimagining Sacred Spaces

Mixing modern engineering and timeless tradition, the mosque’s architecture integrates elements that celebrate natural stone – while also taking inspiration from the beauty of the Ghaf tree, whose leaves are carved into the building’s façade to create a play of light and shadow reminiscent of sunlight filtering through a forest canopy.

A mosque is inherently a place for spiritual reflection, but the Majid Al Futtaim mosque is also an environmental beacon for the region. Designed to achieve the BREEAM Excellent rating, the mosque incorporates 203 solar photovoltaic panels on the roof and car parking shades, providing more than 100 per cent of its energy needs annually. This solar system generates around 204,000 kWh of electricity each year, comfortably exceeding the mosque’s energy consumption, and making it Net-Positive.

The net-positive energy performance of the mosque hints at how buildings can transcend their traditional roles – actively contributing to environmental solutions rather than merely consuming resources. This vision is critical for regions in which rapid urbanisation and climate challenges demand innovative and sustainable solutions. Dubai is taking bold steps to redefine its urban and cultural landscapes, and setting an actionable example for other cities in the region.

Faith, Community, and Sustainability in Harmony

The design of the mosque is intended to integrate faith with environmental stewardship, echoing Majid Al Futtaim’s strategy of being Net-Positive in carbon and water by 2040. Through innovative technologies such as the Hydraloop system – which recycles greywater from ablutions and showers to provide 100 per cent of toilet flushing needs – the mosque demonstrates that sustainable water management is possible, even within a luxury setting. To truly future proof their creations, it’s essential that forward-thinking developers evidence a material respect for the natural world, while ensuring that precious resources are used responsibly.

The integration of cutting-edge water recycling systems and net-positive energy innovations reflects a broader movement in Dubai’s architecture towards sustainability. These advancements resonate deeply with worshippers in today’s Dubai, where there is a growing emphasis on spaces that foster both spiritual reflection and a responsible approach to the environment. The triple-height main prayer hall of the mosque at Tilal Al Ghaf, crowned by a Mashrabiya dome, captures the interplay between light and space. Natural light filters through 630 glass prisms, invoking a sense of calm and highlighting the details of the Qibla wall. The prisms represent the year 630 AD, commemorating the Prophet Muhammad’s return to Mecca, while the landscape around the mosque extends this narrative of harmony – blending interior and exterior elements to symbolise the transition between present and spiritual realms. A Community-Centric Design With more than 80 per cent of its occupied spaces illuminated by natural daylight, the mosque creates a welcoming and uplifting environment while reducing energy consumption. Efficient ventilation systems further ensure high indoor air quality, prioritising the health and comfort of worshippers. Materials and construction techniques reflect a growing emphasis on reducing environmental impact – with low-VOC, non-toxic materials and intelligent lighting controls highlighting how every detail contributes to a more sustainable future. The surrounding landscape continues this narrative, with water features and olive trees fostering a sense of peace and reflection while serving as a metaphor for spiritual and ecological growth. Tilal Al Ghaf: A Blueprint for Future Living The Net-Positive Mosque is a crucial example of how the built environment is evolving to address the dual challenges of rapid urbanisation and environmental responsibility. Its creation is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s larger Net Positive journey, which aims to become Net Positive in carbon by 2040. This aligns with a broader global movement that sees developers rethinking their role in shaping communities. In a city as dynamic as Dubai, projects like this highlight a critical evolution in design thinking. They demonstrate that sustainable development is not merely a goal, but a necessity – one that requires creativity, collaboration, and a willingness to challenge traditional practices. The Majid Al Futtaim mosque illustrates how sacred spaces and urban communities alike can lead the way toward a more sustainable future.

