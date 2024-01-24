A Picture Speaks a Thousand Words: ADFD’S Strides in Education

Kalaam Telecom emphasises the critical significance of cybersecurity solutions as an indispensable fundamental in the digital era
In the grand scheme of global progress, the UAE sets itself apart by placing a premium on education. At the forefront of this commitment stands the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), a vital force driving the country’s vision of sustainable development. With education firmly embedded in its mission, the ADFD takes centerstage in shaping the future landscape of progress in many developing nations.
A notable example is the 37 Early Childhood Development Centres in Colombia established by the ADFD in partnership with international organisations, which not only raised primary education standards in the country, but also strengthened health infrastructure, aligning with Colombia’s plan for universal access to early childhood care and quality preschool education by 2030.
Closer home, Jordan paints another canvas where the ADFD’s educational efforts shine brightly, with modern institutions sprouting across the country, offering basic to vocational and higher education to thousands of citizens. The ADFD did not merely invest in buildings but in the potential of young minds, positioning them to drive economic growth and shape a thriving society. From Egypt and Morocco to Kenya and Pakistan, the ADFD’s commitment equally echoes through schools, universities, and vocational training centers.
On International Day of Education, the UAE’s commitment through the ADFD tells a story of empowerment. It is more than a brighter future; it is a tangible reality shaped by a steady commitment to global education. In the ADFD’s projects, knowledge is not just power; it is a catalyst for positive change, laying the foundation for a more equitable and prosperous world.
