Want to join Dubai Police? How to apply, documents required

For those who always wanted to work with the Police, a new opportunity has just come up. Dubai Police is hiring! UAE male citizens who hold a university or high school degree can apply for a position in Dubai Police's Transportation Security Administration.

Registration is open from September 2 to September 27. To be eligible for registration, certain criteria have to be met:

The university or high school certificate must be issued by an educational institute recognised by the competent authorities in the country

The citizen must not have been previously given a custodial sentence for felony or a crime against honour and integrity

Age must be between 18 and 30 years

Height should not be less than 165cm, and must be proportional to weight

The citizen must pass required tests, medical examinations and personal interviews

Those interested can apply through email: jobs@tsd.ae

Required documents