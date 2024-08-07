UAE students get glimpse of 'future' in 9-to-5 internships this summer

Photos: Supplied

Instead of going on weeks-long holidays this summer, several UAE students opted to work, with some even doing full 9-to-5 jobs for their internships. For them, it was an opportunity to learn new skills, test their knowledge, and, above all, get a glimpse of what life could be like after school.

After a two-week internship at a hospital in Kathmandu, 17-year-old Lexy Crawford was convinced that she was on the right track. "Now I am sure I want to be a paediatric surgeon,” she said.

Crawford said the experience helped her better understand what it was truly like to be a doctor. “We were allowed in the operating room and watched multiple surgeries, helped triage patients in the ER, and even went to a local school and conducted health checks on children," she said.

Crawford also interned at a local clinic during the school year to get a better understanding of her field of choice, balancing school, studies and other activities along with it. “I interned at Cornerstone Clinic for over two weeks for about 10 hours,” she said. “Observing healthcare professionals at every level engaging with diverse groups of people taught me how to keep an open mind and be empathetic with every patient."

"When I’m doing something I love, it feels easy, not like a chore," she said.

Lexy Crawford at Alka Hospital

Another Dubai student Leah Thorin also completed a doctor-shadowing programme at Zulekha Hospital this summer. The Year 10 student at English College did the internship as part of her school curriculum.

“It was a requirement for my school. We had to do five days of work experience, preferably in a field we potentially might pursue,” she said. “I have always been interested in medicine therefore I opted to work in a hospital so I can learn about the different areas in the medical field.”

Leah Thorin

Learning new skills

Not all students chose to do internships in fields they wanted to pursue a career in. Rohan Nihalani, Year 12 student of the Cambridge International School, Dubai will be doing a stint with The Hive, a local company that trains children to perform stage theatre shows and musicals.