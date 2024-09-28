UAE: Reduced working hours boost employees' well-being, productivity, experts say

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 4:24 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 4:25 PM

Reducing working hours can lead to better overall health of employees, according to medical experts. They further added that it helps lower work-related stress, giving people more time to relax and enjoy with their families, which is great for mental well-being.

Their observation came as the ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative that reduced work hours to seven at 15 government entities in Dubai since August 12, will conclude on Monday, September 30.

Dr Salman Kareem, a psychiatrist at Aster Royal Clinic, noted that shorter hours have significantly benefited mental health by lowering work-related stress and preventing burnout. He mentioned that these changes have also led to better moods, increased job satisfaction, and improved sleep quality.

"Fewer working hours during the hot summer months enhanced physical and mental health by minimising exposure to extreme heat, thereby reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses," he added.

He also noted that by reducing exposure to extreme heat during the summer, this initiative has helped people stay healthier overall, decreasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. "Additionally, this initiative has allowed for more family bonding, decreasing the need for external childcare services,” he continued.

Experts suggested that more relaxation and family time can really boost employee well-being and productivity. They also recommended exploring the possibility of further reducing working hours to see if it brings even more benefits.

Reduced eye strain

On a similar note, experts suggest that the positive impacts of reduced hours could extend even further if this practice were adopted more widely.

Dr Marta Calatayud, a consultant ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital in Dubai, highlighted another benefit: reduced eye strain. She explained that long hours in front of screens can cause digital eye strain, leading to discomfort like dryness and headaches. By limiting screen time, workers can give their eyes a much-needed break.

She explained: “Prolonged screen exposure leads to digital eye strain, which manifests in symptoms like dryness, blurred vision, and headaches. By limiting the amount of time spent staring at a screen, individuals give their eyes more opportunities to rest, thereby reducing the overall strain on the eye muscles.

“Incorporating regular breaks through methods like the 20-20-20 rule (looking 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes) also help minimise the risk of overworking the eyes, promoting better eye health,” she added.

Dr Calatayud continued: “Shorter working hours often lead to less prolonged focus on tasks that require intense visual concentration. When people work for extended periods without proper rest, they tend to blink less, which decreases moisture in the eyes and worsens strain. By cutting down working time, there is more opportunity to take breaks, improve posture, and maintain proper lighting conditions, all of which contribute to reducing eye fatigue. This balance enhances productivity while minimising the negative impact on eye health.”

Dr Sarla Kumari, a consultant physician at Canadian Specialist Hospital in Dubai, also highlighted that shorter working hours can alleviate chronic health issues often associated with a sedentary lifestyle, like back pain.

She explained: “Prolonged sitting often leads to mechanical back pain, and proper chairs are necessary for comfort. People with musculoskeletal disorders will benefit significantly from reduced working hours.”