UAE: Over 8 million employees now covered by job loss insurance

More than 8 million employees have already registered for the UAE's unemployment insurance scheme since its launch in January 2023, authorities announced on Thursday.

Overseen by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), the insurance is mandatory for all national and expatriate employees across public and private sectors, including free zone workers.

Those who fail to sign up or renew their insurance policy may incur a fine of Dh400.

Certain categories, however, are excluded from the scheme, including business owners managing their own enterprises, domestic workers, temporary employees, minors under 18, and retirees transitioning to new employment.

The ministry urges all eligible employees to register promptly to avoid penalties and take advantage of the financial safety net the scheme provides.

Designed as an affordable option, this unemployment insurance offers support for a limited duration in case of job loss.

The scheme comprises two categories:

Employees with a basic salary of Dh16,000 or less pay an insurance premium of Dh5 per month, with maximum monthly compensation reaching Dh10,000.

Employees earning more than Dh16,000 will pay a premium of Dh10 per month, with monthly compensation capped at Dh20,000.

To qualify for compensation, beneficiaries must have maintained their subscription for at least 12 consecutive months.