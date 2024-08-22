UAE: Major oil company warns residents of fake job ads

Additionally, 1,000 vocational training opportunities will be provided by the company for local university graduates
A major oil company in the UAE, ENOC, warned residents about fake job advertisements on Thursday.
Taking to its social platforms, the authority alerted residents of ads that promoted incorrect vacancies in the organisation.
The company urged the public to be careful and verify the authenticity and credibility of any job advertisement through its official channels.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Job seekers are advised to follow the company's official LinkedIn account and website to view available jobs.
ALSO READ:
Additionally, 1,000 vocational training opportunities will be provided by the company for local university graduates
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said efforts are 'currently under way to employ more than 1,600 citizens enrolled in the programme'
Remember, mothers need to balance the persistent tug-of-war between office duties and home life — while dealing with constant guilt
Newlyweds could also avail of annual rental assistance for four years, while couples with four or more children could get loan deductions, authorities announced
Conversely, 15 to 20 per cent of professionals have no intention of switching jobs and are focused on progressing in their current roles
Ministry had set June 30 as the deadline for private sector companies to achieve nationalisation targets for the first half of 2024
Besides mental and emotional well-being, there's another pillar that must be considered — financial health
Companies caught violating the rule will be fined Dh5,000 for each employee found working outdoors during the midday break