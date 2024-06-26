E-Paper

UAE launches video calls for labour complaints, Mohre services

The ministry's WhatsApp hotline 600590000 will remain active, it clarified

File photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM

Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 9:22 PM

UAE residents can now report labour complaints and reach the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) via video call, it was announced on Wednesday.

Available on Mohre's smart application, the 'instant video call' option allows both employees and employers to enquire about the ministry's services and receive necessary support. This, however, remains available through the authority's WhatsApp hotline 600590000.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The new service is designed to meet the needs of all customers, providing them with support, assistance, and prompt response," said Hussain Al Alili, director of the Customer Relations Department at the ministry.


The goal, he said, is to provide reliable answers to residents' queries while enhancing compliance with labour market regulations.

How the service works

The video call service will be available during Mohre’s official working hours:

  • 7.30am to 3pm, Monday to Thursday
  • 7.30am to 12pm, Friday

Customers, however, can contact the ministry’s call centre at 600590000 any time throughout the week.

To access the video call service, download Mohre's smart app. On the first screen, tap the 'Support' button at the bottom. You will then be directed to a list of customer service options, with the last labelled as 'Video Call'.

Mohre recorded more than 50 million queries and conversations with its customers through its service channels in 2023.

