UAE jobs: Why some employees can't admit mistakes and what companies can do about it

Imagine if a nurse or doctor didn't feel safe to report an error seen by colleagues — consider how many patients could be at risk
Question: How can companies make employees feel safe in expressing their emotions? What are the key indicators of a psychologically safe workplace?
Answer: We know one thing for sure—regardless of how amazing a product or service a business offers, the business cannot be successful without its people. For people to be their best, they need to be in an environment that enables them to be their best. This is where psychological safety comes in.
Psychological safety refers to an individual's perception of the consequences of taking interpersonal risks in a work setting. It exists in a work environment where employees feel comfortable expressing themselves without fear of embarrassment or punishment. This concept was popularised by Amy Edmondson, a professor at Harvard Business School, who identified it as a critical driver of high-performing teams.
Research has shown that teams with high levels of psychological safety are more productive, more innovative, and more likely to retain staff. Employees in such environments are not only more engaged but also more likely to report errors or safety issues, participate in problem-solving, and collaborate effectively with teammates. Imagine if a nurse or doctor didn't feel safe to report a mistake seen by colleagues for fear of being fired — consider how many patients could be at risk.
A psychologically safe workplace can be recognised by several key traits:
Creating a psychologically safe environment is not solely the responsibility of management; it requires effort from every team member. Here are practical steps employees can take:
While all employees play a part, leadership has a pivotal role in modelling the behaviours that promote psychological safety. Leaders can set the tone by being approachable, encouraging open communication, and showing empathy towards employees' concerns and needs. Furthermore, by openly displaying vulnerability, leaders can create a more inclusive atmosphere where honesty and humility are valued. This act of vulnerability from those at the top encourages a culture of trust and open communication throughout the organisation, making it safe for others to express vulnerability and uncertainty.
A good Disney scene that relates to the concept of psychological safety is from Inside Out. This movie dives deep into the emotions of Riley, a young girl dealing with life changes. A particularly relevant scene is when Sadness and Joy are trying to influence how Riley reacts to her new environment after moving to San Francisco.
In this scene, Sadness allows Bing Bong, Riley's imaginary friend, to express his sadness over his fading role in Riley's life. Joy initially tries to suppress these sad emotions, thinking it's best to keep everything happy. However, she learns that acknowledging and accepting these feelings, including vulnerability and sadness, are crucial for psychological healing and safety. This moment highlights the importance of being able to express a range of emotions safely and without judgment—reflecting the essence of psychological safety in any environment, whether at work or home.
Building psychological safety is a dynamic and ongoing process that benefits immensely from the collective efforts of all employees. By fostering an environment where everyone feels safe to express themselves, organizations can unlock the full potential of their workforce, driving innovation and achieving superior results.
Roujin Ghamsari is an accomplished HR practitioner and fellow of the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. Named among the 'Most Influential HR Practitioners 2023', she excels at collaborating with C-Suite leadership to craft and implement robust people plans, enabling organisations to deliver their strategic objectives.
