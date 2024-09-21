UAE jobs: When to fire an employee and when to give a second chance

Job seekers can follow ENOC's official LinkedIn account and website to view available vacancies
Question: How do you know when it’s time to fire an employee? What are the red flags and deal breakers?
Answer: When it comes to the challenging decision of whether to fire an employee, it's crucial to remember that most people don't wake up deciding to underperform. The approach should be compassionate and comprehensive, emphasising understanding and support before considering termination. Here's how to handle such sensitive situations:
Initially, clarity and communication are key. It's essential to ensure that all employees understand what constitutes good performance and that these expectations are clearly communicated. For instance, if an employee known for their excellent past performance suddenly starts to change, it might be an indication of underlying issues rather than a lack of effort or capability.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Consider Sara's scenario, for example. Previously a model employee, she began to slip in her responsibilities. Instead of immediate disciplinary action, her employer chose to investigate. They discovered she was battling a chronic illness, affecting her ability to perform. By adjusting her workload and providing support, Sara was able to remain an effective member of the team.
This approach underscores the importance of assessing whether an employee is in the right environment with the necessary tools and support to succeed. If performance issues persist, it's important to explore if there are external factors such as health or personal issues impacting their work. Engaging in open dialogues about such matters can often reveal solvable problems, maintaining the dignity and respect of all involved.
When faced with underperformance, it's essential to distinguish whether an employee can't do the job or simply won't. When we talk about capability, we're assessing whether they have the necessary skills, resources, or health to perform their duties effectively. It's about understanding and addressing any barriers they may face.
On the other hand, if it's a matter of conduct, we're dealing with their choices and behaviour at work. This could range from not following policies to showing a lack of effort. Here, it's about setting clear expectations and, if necessary, taking disciplinary actions.
Sorting out the 'can't' from the 'won't' helps tailor our approach to ensure everyone not only gets a fair shot but also upholds their responsibilities. It keeps the workplace just and productive — where people are given what they need to succeed or held accountable when they choose not to.
It's also important to differentiate between general performance issues and outright misconduct. Gross misconduct refers to actions that are so serious, they destroy the employer-employee relationship, often leading to immediate dismissal. This can include theft, fraud, serious breaches of policy, or behaviour that endangers others.
Moreover, the decision to terminate should be weighed carefully, considering the significant implications on the individual's family and mental health. Organisations should strive to exhaust all avenues of support and improvement before making such a decision, as most people inherently want to succeed and contribute positively.
In cases where an employee is no longer the right fit for the role, or strategic changes necessitate staffing adjustments, the termination process should be conducted with the utmost respect and consideration, reflecting the company's values and commitment to ethical standards. This not only helps maintain morale and trust among the remaining team members but also preserves the company's reputation as a fair and responsible employer.
The HR's role shouldn’t be just to enforce rules but to ensure that every employee has the chance to succeed, supporting the ‘human’ element in human resources and safeguarding the company's integrity and workforce morale.
This guide has been provided by the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies.
ALSO READ:
Job seekers can follow ENOC's official LinkedIn account and website to view available vacancies
Recruiters said the long-term incentives are no longer restricted to C-suite level executives as companies also offer them to other managerial staff
Applicants are asked to attend Open Days in its Jebel Ali 6 and Sonapur 11 accommodations from 8am to 1pm
Hiring UAE nationals on paper but not giving them any real tasks in the company is considered fraud and a serious violation of the law
Not all interns took up jobs they wanted to pursue in the future, others went for something that would help them learn other skills, like content creation and public speaking
When it comes to nationalisation, inclusive decision-making ensures that a company not only thrives locally but resonates with the national identity
The company which employed 116,500 people as of June 29, said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2024
'Employees who feel valued through fair compensation, job fit, and career opportunities are more inclined to feel engaged in their workplace'