UAE jobs: When to fire an employee and when to give a second chance

Question: How do you know when it’s time to fire an employee? What are the red flags and deal breakers?

Answer: When it comes to the challenging decision of whether to fire an employee, it's crucial to remember that most people don't wake up deciding to underperform. The approach should be compassionate and comprehensive, emphasising understanding and support before considering termination. Here's how to handle such sensitive situations:

Initially, clarity and communication are key. It's essential to ensure that all employees understand what constitutes good performance and that these expectations are clearly communicated. For instance, if an employee known for their excellent past performance suddenly starts to change, it might be an indication of underlying issues rather than a lack of effort or capability.

Consider Sara's scenario, for example. Previously a model employee, she began to slip in her responsibilities. Instead of immediate disciplinary action, her employer chose to investigate. They discovered she was battling a chronic illness, affecting her ability to perform. By adjusting her workload and providing support, Sara was able to remain an effective member of the team.

This approach underscores the importance of assessing whether an employee is in the right environment with the necessary tools and support to succeed. If performance issues persist, it's important to explore if there are external factors such as health or personal issues impacting their work. Engaging in open dialogues about such matters can often reveal solvable problems, maintaining the dignity and respect of all involved.

When faced with underperformance, it's essential to distinguish whether an employee can't do the job or simply won't. When we talk about capability, we're assessing whether they have the necessary skills, resources, or health to perform their duties effectively. It's about understanding and addressing any barriers they may face.

On the other hand, if it's a matter of conduct, we're dealing with their choices and behaviour at work. This could range from not following policies to showing a lack of effort. Here, it's about setting clear expectations and, if necessary, taking disciplinary actions.

Sorting out the 'can't' from the 'won't' helps tailor our approach to ensure everyone not only gets a fair shot but also upholds their responsibilities. It keeps the workplace just and productive — where people are given what they need to succeed or held accountable when they choose not to.

It's also important to differentiate between general performance issues and outright misconduct. Gross misconduct refers to actions that are so serious, they destroy the employer-employee relationship, often leading to immediate dismissal. This can include theft, fraud, serious breaches of policy, or behaviour that endangers others.

Moreover, the decision to terminate should be weighed carefully, considering the significant implications on the individual's family and mental health. Organisations should strive to exhaust all avenues of support and improvement before making such a decision, as most people inherently want to succeed and contribute positively.