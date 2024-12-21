UAE jobs: Top 10 company benefits that matter aside from salary

These perks can make a significant difference in your professional and personal life — so, if you're on a job hunt, take notes
Question: Salaries aside, what are the top company benefits a job-seeker should be looking for? Clear career path? Child education allowance? More paid leaves? Flexible work hours?
Answer: In a world where personalisation reigns supreme — from custom playlists to shopping ads that seem to read your mind — this trend isn't just influencing how we shop; it's reshaping our workplaces. Employees now expect benefits as individualised as their Netflix recommendations, catering to their unique needs and lifestyles.
So, if you're on the job hunt and wondering what to prioritize beyond salary, here are the top 10 company benefits that embrace personalisation and can make a significant difference in your professional and personal life.
Look for companies offering customised career paths focused on your individual strengths and aspirations. This includes opportunities for lateral moves, skill development, and roles that might not follow traditional trajectories but add unique value.
Why it matters: Growth fuels engagement. When you have opportunities to learn and progress in ways that resonate with your goals, you're more likely to stay motivated and invested in your work.
Check out organisations that provide flexible schedules, hybrid/remote work options, or even let you design your own workspace and select projects you're passionate about. They're outcome-driven, trusting you to deliver results in the way that suits you best.
Why it matters: Flexibility fosters balance. Working when and where you're most productive enhances work-life harmony and reduces burnout.
From generous parental leave to childcare support and on-site nurseries, these benefits acknowledge that family structures and needs vary greatly among employees.
Why it matters: Support eases stress. Knowing your employer values your family commitments allows you to focus better at work, confident that your loved ones are cared for.
Some companies offer a mix of salary, bonuses, stock options, and profit-sharing that you can tailor to your financial goals. Others may provide loan repayment assistance or financial planning services.
Why it matters: Financial well-being reduces stress. A customised compensation package helps you meet specific objectives, whether it's paying off debt, saving for a home, or investing for the future.
These can be stock options, profit-sharing plans, or other initiatives that give you a stake in the company's success.
Why it matters: Investment breeds commitment. Having a financial interest in the company's performance motivates you to contribute meaningfully.
The ability to work from various locations, with some companies offering periods where you can work internationally without tax complications.
Why it matters: Life isn't confined to one place. This flexibility allows you to travel, relocate, or simply enjoy a change of scenery, enriching your life experiences without sacrificing your career.
These are comprehensive health benefits that go beyond basic insurance — like on-site gyms, wellness programmes, mental health support, and even amenities like beauty salons.
Why it matters: Health boosts productivity. When your well-being is prioritised, you're more likely to be engaged and effective in your role, directly impacting your happiness and performance.
See companies that focus on creating a positive work journey, from onboarding to daily activities, mirroring the attention given to customer experience.
Why it matters: Engagement drives success. A supportive and enriching environment enhances job satisfaction and performance.
Employers providing options for the tech and tools you use — whether you prefer certain software, need specific equipment, or want to work with the latest technologies.
Why it matters: Stay ahead of the curve. Engaging with new tech keeps your skills relevant and your work exciting.
Opportunities to engage in volunteer work, sustainability efforts, or social causes you're passionate about, often with company support or matching programs.
Why it matters: Purpose adds meaning. Aligning with causes you care about brings fulfilment to your work and can be a powerful motivator.
As the workplace evolves, it's essential to consider what truly matters to you in a job. A company that recognises and supports your individual needs can significantly enhance your career satisfaction. By prioritising employers that offer these personalised benefits, you're investing in a workplace where you can thrive both professionally and personally. After all, work should be more than just a paycheck—it should be a place where you grow, contribute, and find fulfilment.
Roujin Ghamsari is an accomplished HR practitioner and fellow of the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. Named among the 'Most Influential HR Practitioners 2023', she excels at collaborating with C-Suite leadership to craft and implement robust people plans, enabling organisations to deliver their strategic objectives.
ALSO READ: