UAE jobs: Should companies hire Emiratis for top management positions?

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Question: With nationalisation quotas being set across the GCC, what opportunities will this bring to the private sector?

Answer: When it comes to the composition of a company's workforce, there's a spectrum of opinion. I've listened to various heated debates — one side championed by a local director adamant that only Emiratis should occupy every top-tier role, fuelling the nation’s ambitions from within. On the flip side, there's the pragmatism of expat leaders who, facing the music of nationalisation policies, would rather pay the fines.

As an HR geek, I often see nationalisation looked at through a rather narrow lens. While drafting the diversity and inclusion programme with the CIPD, we constantly mulled over its true essence. It’s not a puzzle, really. It is about having a workforce that represents the communities we serve.

If a company sets up shop regionally, it’s a given they’re eyeing a slice of the local market. Now, let’s say if their customer base is largely made up of Saudi nationals, and decision-makers don't reflect this demographic, it's a missed opportunity. When it comes to nationalisation, inclusive decision-making ensures that the company not only thrives locally but resonates with the national identity, crafting a corporate narrative that's wholly representative and resonant — otherwise, the narrative is incomplete.

McKinsey research shows that diversity increases profitability. Envisage a tech company geared up to roll out the hottest new app for Gen Z — that vibrant cohort who are digital natives, practically born with smartphones in hand. Now, here's the catch: the development team is a group of industry leaders who were around when floppy disks were all the rage. It's like asking a classic rock band to compose the next big K-Pop hit. They might have the chops for melody and rhythm, but can they truly capture the essence of a genre that’s not their own? That's the kind of gap we're talking about — making inclusive decisions about the communities you serve isn’t just a nice-to-have, nor is it about ticking off quotas — it’s an actual business imperative!

The 'We the UAE 2031' refers to both 'national talents and capabilities' and 'global talent’ to translate the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed into a tangible reality. The goal isn't to have just local talents or global stars but to create a league where both play, bringing their strengths to the pitch. It's about creating a game plan where Emirati insight and international expertise play together.

So, when the private sector in the GCC considers nationalisation, it's less about whether it's a help or hindrance. It's about synergising the local heartbeat with global pulse that brings out the best in every player, recognising that each has a part in driving towards the goal — a victory in a competitive marketplace.