UAE jobs: Salaries to see 'decent increase' in these roles in 2025

Salary remains the top priority for UAE employees when considering a new role next year amidst rising rents and other costs in the country, said a new study.

According to the 2025 Salary Guide released by Robert Half, 44 per cent of UAE employees suggest that salary is their top priority when switching or looking for a job. This is followed by access to training (37 per cent), progress opportunities (34 per cent), benefits (34 per cent), and corporate values (32 per cent).

The other priorities for UAE employees are work-life balance, flexible work arrangements, good fit with other employees, living allowances and commute time.

“While salary will always be the most important consideration, setting out opportunities for professional development and progression can help to attract in-demand candidates,” said the global staffing and recruitment firm.

The Robert Half study revealed that two-thirds – 65 per cent – of UAE employees will look for a new job before the end of 2025, with 30 per cent of those citing the rising cost of living as a key driver for their move.

Whose salaries will increase in 2025?

However, the UAE employees working in the legal and technology sectors could see a decent increase in their salaries next year due to demand for their roles.

"I expect salaries in the legal and technology sectors to increase next year. With the continued surge for legal talent and the push for technological adoption, I would expect both sectors to see low single-digit increases in 2025," Gareth El Mettouri, director for the Middle East at Robert Half, told Khaleej Times. "I also expect to see lower increases in both finance and accounting and human resources due to the amount of available talent locally and with more candidates relocating this will continue to put pressure on salaries," El Mettouri said. As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, the influx of expatriate professionals to the UAE is driving down employees' salaries. Average starting salaries for professional services roles in the UAE fell 0.7 per cent year-on-year with more than half of employees planning to look for a new role next year due to rising cost of living. "With many expats coming to the UAE without a job secured, there is an excess of available workers for companies to choose from. However, around half – 47 per cent – of business leaders agree that although it is easier to find workers, it is not easy to find candidates with the right skills. Around one in five – 19 per cent – also agree that it is particularly challenging to find candidates who have previous UAE experience," said Robert Half.