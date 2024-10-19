UAE jobs: Paid holiday for birthdays? How to make employees happy on special day

It’s crucial to remember that not everyone wears their party hat the same way — some won't even want to celebrate for personal reasons
Question: What are the best ways to celebrate employees’ birthdays?
Answer: At the office, celebrating a birthday isn't just about adding another candle to the cake: It's about making each team member sparkle like a superstar on their special day! Curious about how different companies sprinkle a little extra joy, I reached out to friends and colleagues across various sectors to discover how their workplaces make birthdays special.
The reigning champion in the birthday bonanza league is, surprisingly, the gift of time. It's not just any day off, but one that can be taken in the birthday month. This is like a personal holiday card from the company, giving employees the freedom to celebrate on their own terms.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
At lifestyle and beauty firms, custom gift baskets filled with company products are a huge hit. These tailor-made goodies not only delight but also strengthen the bond employees feel with the brand they help build. It’s a thoughtful way to say, "We appreciate you" — with a personal touch.
Sometimes, the power of a simple "Happy Birthday" in a team meeting or a card signed by colleagues can outshine any lavish party. It's the acknowledgement — that the team actually remembers your day (without Facebook reminders!) — that truly counts.
Many offices have a community pot where everyone chips in to buy a cake, a thoughtful card, and sometimes even a small gift. This collective effort adds a warm, inclusive touch to the celebration, making everyone feel part of the festivities.
Some are lucky enough to have managers who whisk the team away for a birthday lunch, courtesy of the company. It’s a great way to step out of the office routine and add a special memory to the team’s shared experiences.
The first rule in the Birthday Club playbook? Know your audience! Just like cake preferences, birthday wishes vary. Some people might feel the fairy dust in the air on their birthday, while others prefer a quieter nod.
Just ask! It’s crucial to remember that not everyone wears their party hat the same way. Preferences vary due to lifestyle, religious, or simply personal reasons. The trick is to ensure no one feels left out while respecting individual sentiments. Celebration doesn’t mean uniformity — it means ensuring everyone feels acknowledged and valued.
This diverse array of celebrations shows that when it comes to birthdays, the heart of the matter is recognition. Whether it’s a big bash or a subtle gesture, the goal is to make each employee feel valued, appreciated, and truly part of the team. After all, a workplace that celebrates together, thrives together!
Roujin Ghamsari is an accomplished HR practitioner and fellow of the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. Named among the 'Most Influential HR Practitioners 2023', she excels at collaborating with C-Suite leadership to craft and implement robust people plans, enabling organisations to deliver their strategic objectives.
ALSO READ: