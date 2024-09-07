UAE jobs: Need to ask for a salary hike? 5 ways to ensure you get that raise

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 7:00 AM

Question: How (and when) can an employee ask for a raise?

Answer: Navigating the quest for a raise can feel like plotting a strategic game, where knowing the rules, understanding the playing field, and timing your moves can significantly impact the outcome. Here's a guide to take you through this process:

Step 1: Understand the rulebook

Dive into your company’s policies like they're the latest page-turner. Familiarise yourself with the official guidelines on performance reviews and salary adjustments. Knowing the procedural landscape can help you align your request with the company’s rhythm and expectations.

Step 2: Market research

Do your homework on what the market is paying. Tools like Glassdoor or LinkedIn Salary can be invaluable here. Understanding what others in similar roles and regions are earning not only arms you with necessary data but also helps set realistic expectations for your own salary aspirations.

Step 3: Gather your evidence

Assemble a compelling dossier of your contributions. Highlight significant projects, positive feedback from colleagues or clients, and any additional responsibilities you’ve taken on. It's essential not only to demonstrate your personal need but also to align your request with the benefits you bring to the company. A compelling case for a raise should be more than personal reasons like cost-of-living adjustments or feeling that you ‘deserve it’. Instead, focus on presenting a well-documented account of how your performance and contributions have positively impacted the company's goals and bottom line.

If you’ve led a project that increased revenue or efficiency, have those numbers at hand. Show how your contributions have resulted in tangible business outcomes, such as cost savings, new client acquisitions, or significant project completions. These achievements highlight your value to the organisation beyond just fulfilling your role — they show your direct contribution to the company’s success.

Step 4: Timing your move

Choosing the right moment is crucial. Consider asking after a major project completion or during a period when the company has reported strong financial results. Optimal timing can enhance the receptiveness of your request, making it more likely to be met positively.