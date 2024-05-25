UAE jobs: Late-night work calls leave employees exhausted; here's what firms should do

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 6:00 AM

Question: Some countries have introduced laws giving workers the right to ignore unreasonable calls and messages from their bosses outside of work hours without penalty, with potential fines for employers that breach the rule. How should UAE-based employers react to this?

Answer: In the UAE, we've got a front-row seat to the global stage, with a 24/7 hustle that dances to the beat of international markets. Operating in different time zones demands a nuanced approach to work hours. It’s not about clocking marathon hours, but it does require a flexible schedule that syncs with the global rhythm.

On one hand, I’d like to welcome this new legislation as it is a positive step towards better work-life balance. When it comes to this, Covid-19 has given us a serious nudge towards valuing downtime just as much as desk time. We’ve witnessed that when team members disconnect, they return to work rejuvenated, leading to higher levels of productivity and efficiency. Conversely, when they’re constantly exhausted, despite their best intentions, they struggle to fully commit — downtime is as crucial as uptime!

We know that initiatives that enable work-life balance are catalysts for boosting productivity, minimising turnover, and enhancing the mental and physical well-being of employees. We also know that millennials and Gen Z are poised to dominate the workforce, and their fresh take on a balanced life is steering corporate culture towards a more sustainable pace.

They're not just working for a pay cheque; they're looking for meaning and flexibility — and they're about to make it the new norm. These digital natives with their 'work to live, not live to work' mantra are set to turn the traditional office vibe on its head.

Reality check

However, I'm an advocate of the 'carrot' approach rather than the 'stick'. Resorting to punitive measures and legislative changes won't necessarily result in a lasting mindset shift.

Consider a software team working on a breakthrough app that notifies citizens of impending weather hazards. It's the final hour, and they're ironing out the last bug that stands between safety and chaos. But there's a catch—the manager, fearing the backlash of not allowing employees to ‘disconnect’, opts to wrap up, saying, "Better safe than sorry!" The deadline whooshes by, and the next day's unexpected storm catches the city off guard. As the streets flood, citizens can't help but wonder why their weather app is silent, all because of an overly cautious approach to clocking out.

Instead, I advocate for a focus on productivity while affording employees the freedom to achieve objectives within defined parameters.