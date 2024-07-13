UAE jobs: Is it fair to give work-from-home option only to mums with small children?

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Question: In making the allowance for women to work from home if they have children younger than 10, will we be unconsciously creating a divide in workplaces between employees who are single men, fathers, child-free women, and working mums with kids older than 10? Will it impact the whole idea of equity because a single father, for instance, will not be able to avail the same benefit?

Answer: In the evolving landscape of gender equality, the narrative has indeed shifted significantly since the 1980s—a time when the presence of women in the top ranks of Fortune 100 companies was non-existent. In the GCC today, we have witnessed a story of profound transformation. The narrative of women in the workforce has seen a revolutionary shift, with nations like Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia writing chapters of rapid progress, challenging the norms, and setting new benchmarks for female participation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Yet, the summit of equity, particularly in senior executive and boardroom positions, remains a climb. The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index serves as a compass, revealing the distance still to traverse in the GCC. It's a journey not just of increasing numbers but of fine-tuning policies to the unique melodies of individual lives.

A YouTube clip I love sharing on International Women’s Day is a video of Shonda Rhimes giving a speech (the woman behind almost all my favourite shows: Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Bridgerton to name a few…). When asked how she does it all, she replies “Whenever you see me somewhere succeeding in one area of my life, that almost certainly means I am failing in another area of my life”, reminds us that the pursuit of perfect harmony in all life's aspects is a myth, especially for working mothers who conduct the symphony of their professional and personal lives.

It's about designing an environment that helps mothers balance the persistent tug-of-war between office duties and home life, easing the constant guilt of not quite measuring up in either domain. By fostering a supportive and understanding workplace, women can fully engage and excel in their professional roles, with the assurance that their dual responsibilities are recognised and respected.

Indeed, tailored policies might introduce new dynamics in the workplace. Yet, these should not be viewed as divides but rather as bridges to a more equitable work environment. It's about shifting the focus from a standardised script to one that allows each employee to play to their strengths.

For some, like myself, the return to the office post-maternity was a curtain call to a stage where adult conversations and a hot coffee ruled over the symphony of a crying baby—a personal encore.

The overarching aim is to build a setting where every individual—mother, father, single, or child-free—can thrive. It's about creating measures that resonate with the diverse chorus of the workforce. So yes, while some policies may seem to spotlight mothers, they are indeed steps toward a grander vision of equity—a workplace that's not just about clocking in but about contributing, growing, and succeeding together.