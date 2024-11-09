UAE jobs: How to eliminate biases when hiring, promoting employees

To address the issue and ensure that the process is fair, companies and HR teams first have to recognise that unconscious biases do exist
Question: In an era where workplace diversity is highly valued, how can organisations ensure their HR processes remain free from unconscious bias during recruitment and promotions, and what steps can be taken to address this issue effectively?"
Answer: In the modern workplace, ensuring HR processes are free from unconscious bias is not merely a regulatory goal; it's fundamental to cultivating a genuinely diverse and high-performing team. It is well documented that well-managed diverse groups not only excel in performance but also exhibit greater commitment, higher collective intelligence, and superior decision-making capabilities (Harvard Business Review).
Unconscious bias training has become a go-to solution for many organisations aiming to enhance workplace diversity. However, while the intentions are good, simply implementing unconscious bias training as a standalone solution can have limitations.
Firstly, understanding the role of unconscious biases in decision-making is key. They’re like the undercurrents in the sea — unseen yet powerful enough to sway our judgments unwittingly. A striking example comes from the world of classical music. Consider the shift seen in orchestras that moved to blind auditions, where musicians perform behind a screen. This simple yet profound change led to a noticeable increase in the number of women selected, highlighting how even well-meaning individuals can carry unseen biases.
Refining the strategies for tackling unconscious bias in HR processes not only involves stringent policies and robust training but also fostering a culture of speaking up and ensuring accountability at all levels. The journey doesn't end with recognising these biases exist — it requires systematic change to mitigate them. Here are a few pivotal steps that organisations can take:
It's vital to recognise that cultural change doesn’t happen overnight. Effective strategies demand unwavering leadership commitment to not only empower employees but also to challenge and change non-inclusive behaviors. It is through such sustained efforts that an organization can cultivate a truly inclusive environment where each employee has a voice and has an equitable opportunity to succeed.
Roujin Ghamsari is an accomplished HR practitioner and fellow of the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. Named among the 'Most Influential HR Practitioners 2023', she excels at collaborating with C-Suite leadership to craft and implement robust people plans, enabling organisations to deliver their strategic objectives.
