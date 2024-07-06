E-Paper

UAE jobs: Free pizza, yoga breaks in office? How to keep employees 'happy' at work

Besides mental and emotional well-being, there's another pillar that must be considered — financial health

By Roujin Ghamsari

Photo: Reuters file used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Question: In an age where social media often buzzes with scepticism toward token well-being gestures like pizza Fridays and Zoom yoga sessions, it begs the question: What does genuine 'well-being' entail in the modern workplace, and why is it increasingly recognised as essential for an organisation's triumph?

Answer: Let’s dissect 'well-being' in a way that’s as fundamental as anatomy itself. It’s the backbone of a productive team, the heartbeat of a vibrant company culture. Neglect it, and just like a body without proper care, the corporate ecosystem can suffer from low energy and productivity, or worse, burnout.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Now, let’s take a pulse on what makes up this holistic well-being strategy. It’s more than just the occasional stress-buster yoga class or fruit bowls in the break room. Physically, it's the musculoskeletal strength, supported by workplace ergonomics and health programmes. Mentally, it's the neural pathways, safeguarded by supportive management and stress reduction practices. Emotionally, it's the hormonal balance, ensuring employees feel valued and connected. And yes, there’s increasingly a fourth pillar: financial health – it’s the metabolic rate of well-being, ensuring employees are not just surviving but thriving economically, too.


Well-being is the immune system of the workplace. Just like a body resists illness, a company with a strong culture of well-being is resilient against the bugs of disengagement and turnover. It’s about creating an environment that’s like a nourished body, fully capable of exceptional performance and productivity.

It involves more than just treating symptoms; it’s about fostering an overall state of health, as well as preventative measures. Companies must craft an environment where every aspect of an employee's well-being is nurtured—allowing them to bring their full selves to work and extending this support to their lives outside the office walls.

It's imperative to acknowledge that a truly comprehensive strategy also includes a safety net. Just as a caring physician provides not only preventative care but also treatment options if health issues arise, companies must ensure they offer support and access to care when things don't go as planned. This means having robust support systems in place— like employee assistance programmes and access to counselling services— ready to provide support when required.

It's about creating a corporate culture that doesn't just encourage peak performance but also offers a compassionate response when challenges emerge. Just like a body with a strong immune system, a company with a solid care plan can bounce back more swiftly and effectively from setbacks, ensuring that employees feel supported through thick and thin and can return to their best selves faster.

So, why is a holistic approach critical? Just as a body performs best when it’s cared for in every aspect, employees who feel supported in all dimensions are more likely to excel. They are the lifeblood of the business, and when they're at their best, they drive the company forward. Investing in the complete spectrum of well-being doesn't just improve the quality of work life; it enhances the overall human experience, leading to a thriving business and a happier, more productive workforce. It’s a cornerstone in any business strategy aspiring for peak performance, efficiencies, and a prosperous future.

ALSO READ:



