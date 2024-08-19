E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE jobs: Dubai group to hire 1,000 bike riders, recruitment to run until Thursday

Applicants are asked to attend Open Days in its Jebel Ali 6 and Sonapur 11 accommodations from 8am to 1pm

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 9:19 AM

The Dubai-based Transguard Group, which provides security, facilities management, cash services, and white-collar staffing services in the UAE, on Monday announced that it would hire 1,000 motorbike riders.

In order to apply for the job, applicants must have a UAE driving licence issued in or before February 2024. Benefits include a fixed monthly salary, tips, a company-provided motorbike, mobile phone, SIM card, accommodation, medical insurance, visa, an annual flight ticket, and a 30-day paid leave.


The company has listed Dh1,500 salary, as well as overtime and fuel allowance of up to Dh300 on its website.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Starting today, August 19, applicants are asked to attend Open Days in its Jebel Ali 6 and Sonapur 11 accommodations from 8am to 1pm. The Open Days will run till Thursday.

This is Transguard’s second major recruitment announcement of 2024; in May the business solutions provider announced a series of open days at Emirates Headquarters for chauffeur drivers.

“This is an exciting opportunity for experienced food delivery drivers to join one of the most trusted companies in the UAE,” said Allan McLean, head of transport at Transguard Group.

Established in 2001, it has a diverse workforce numbering over 61,000 people.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from Jobs