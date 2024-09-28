UAE jobs: Can’t give pay hikes? How companies can convince best employees to stay

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM

Question: Everybody wants a raise — but companies cannot always grant pay hikes. How can an organisation convince the best employees to stay without financial rewards?

Answer: Creating a work environment that transcends the basic need for pay raises requires a shift towards a more holistic approach to employee engagement.

Dan Pink’s research highlights that true motivation arises not just from financial incentives but from deeper, more intrinsic factors like mastery, autonomy, and purpose. Mastery involves providing opportunities for employees to excel in skills that matter both to them and the organisation. Autonomy grants them the freedom to approach their tasks in ways they find most effective, and purpose connects their efforts to the organisation’s goals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Effective retention strategies are not primarily focused on financial incentives; however, organisations must ensure that salaries are fair and competitive within the industry. This foundational fairness prevents dissatisfaction that can stem from feeling undervalued. But beyond fair pay, companies should create an environment ripe for innovation and creativity. This doesn't necessarily mean expensive training courses in the US; it can be as simple as experiential learning on the job or rotational assignments across different parts of the business to broaden skills and knowledge.

When President Kennedy visited the Nasa space centre, he encountered a janitor and asked him what he was doing. The janitor famously replied, "Mr President, I’m helping put a man on the moon." This story beautifully illustrates how connecting daily work with a grand organisational mission can elevate a job from mere task completion to being part of a larger, inspiring goal.