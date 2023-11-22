UAE jobs: Can you work for two employers at once? All you need to know

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 10:56 AM

When it comes to the best countries in which to work, UAE repeatedly tops global rankings. With clean streets, secure neighbourhoods, great benefits, and a wide range of permits and visas, every year more expats flock to the country for a more fulfilling and convenient life.

The laws in the country not only make it possible to work good jobs, but also to have two jobs at once. Employees do not need permission from their primary employer to take up part-time work.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), UAE's Labour Law allows employers to recruit skilled part-time workers. These employees must have university degrees or higher, and must have completed two or three years diploma in any technical or scientific field.

According to the type of visa they hold, employees must fulfil different requirements to take up a second job.

1. Work visa holders

People who are residing in the UAE on a work visa can take up another job as long as they get a part-time work permit from MoHRE. This permit is valid for a year, and allows the holder to work at another company for less than eight hours a day.

This rule applies to Emiratis, GCC nationals, and other expats.

2. Family visa holders

People who hold family visas can also work a second job with a part-time permit from MoHRE, which can be issued to 'men and women between 18 and 65 years of age' The employee also needs an NOC (no-objection certificate) from the sponsor.

Timings

The law says that companies can recruit skilled workers for not more than 48 hours per week or 144 hour per three weeks. The worker must get weekly rest of not less than one day.

Cost

The total fee to apply for a part-time work permit from MoHRE is Dh600: Dh100 for the application and Dh500 for approval.

Penalties

Working a second job without the part-time permit can fetch the hiring company a fine of Dh50,000. Additional penalties can be applied for repeat offences.

You can read about gratuity and other types of work permits issued by MoHRE here.

