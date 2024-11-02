UAE jobs: 6-month maternity leave with full salary? Why firms should give mums longer breaks

Question: While the UAE has set out rules on maternity and paternity leaves, there are companies that go the extra mile. There’s one that allows working mothers to have an entire year off for maternity leave and new dads can get extra 42 days. How long do you think these leaves should be? What should companies consider when making a decision?

Answer: In the vibrant tapestry of global gender equality, the UAE is a prominent thread. With a series of ground-breaking initiatives, the country is not just participating in the global conversation about gender parity; it's leading it.

Take, for instance, the UAE Gender Balance Council's bold step: Mandating that women hold 30 per cent of all leadership positions in the private sector by 2025. This directive isn't just a policy; it's a significant stride towards reshaping the corporate landscape to be more inclusive and diverse. This commitment mirrors the UAE's impressive standing on the global stage, as evidenced by its rank of seventh globally and first regionally in the UNDP Gender Inequality Index 2024.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan laid a robust groundwork for this transformative journey. His directive that Emirati women should occupy half of the Federal National Council’s (FNC) seats is not just about filling chairs; it’s about ensuring women’s voices are integral in shaping the nation’s future.

Yet, the journey towards gender equality isn’t without its challenges. Women, often seen as nurturers of future generations, find themselves at a crossroads, balancing demanding corporate roles with family life. The dilemma often faced is stark: Pursuing a career they are passionate about or stepping back to focus on family. To support this, progressive maternity policies are crucial.

Going beyond the basics

For instance, some organisations, recognising the profound mental and physical changes women undergo post-childbirth, are crafting maternity policies that go beyond the basics. The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) recently updated its maternity policy in the region to offer a year off, with six months at full pay. This policy not only supports recovery and bonding but also empowers women to return to their careers without missing a beat.

Of course, this may not be straightforward for startups, financially struggling organisations, or smaller enterprises. However, where possible, organisations should consider how they can implement policies that allow women to maintain their commitment to their careers and balance home life. Research shows us the benefits of inclusivity at work aren't just a nice-to-have but lead to better decision-making and enhanced performance.