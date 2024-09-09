Salary up to Dh45,000: UAE's wealthy are hiring pet nannies, sober coaches, house managers

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 8:22 AM

A Dubai-based consultancy is hiring house managers, pet nannies, and sober coaches for wealthy UAE families. Some jobs pay as much as Dh45,000, and many of these jobs are not advertised to ensure privacy.

Lynsay Kilbane, founder of the Mama Consultancy, explained some of the roles her firm recruits for. “We mainly focus on nannies, maternity nurses, and governesses, as well as butlers, chefs, and house managers,” she said, speaking to Khaleej Times. “Some of the more unique positions we have been asked to fill recently include full-time masseuses, pet nannies and sober coaches.”

The consultancy, which provides staffing solutions for high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and high-income families in the Middle East and worldwide, has observed that salaries for these roles vary based on location and nature of the job.

“Childcare positions range from Dh20,000 per month up to Dh30,000 per month,” said Lynsay. “House and estate managers are usually at the top of the pay scale and can demand salaries ranging from Dh30,000 to Dh45,000 depending on the role, job scope, and location. In Saudi, for example, employers are usually very generous. Families are paying for highly educated, impeccably trained professionals who are prepared to be flexible, maintain discretion, and execute their roles to the highest standard.”

Lynsay Kilbane

Main challenges

Lynsay noted that one of the main challenges when hiring for high-net-worth families is ensuring privacy and discretion. "Not all jobs are advertised, and I will carefully and personally select candidates for these roles,” she said. “As I have been in the industry for 15 years, I also have a personal network of trusted and well-respected candidates that I have built over the years. We also advertise some of the roles on our job portal.”

Another challenge she faces is the urgency with which her clients require immediate staffing solutions. “I have pulled a few all-nighters to ensure my clients have the staff they need in record time,” she said. “For example, I have made placements in less than 24 hours from receiving the client's call to a governess arriving at their house.”

Despite these challenges, Lynsay's efforts and discretion are rewarded through repeat business. “One of my long-standing clients has me place staff in all of his children’s homes,” she shared. “He has seven adult children with separate households and staffing needs around the world. We have assisted about 50 affluent families in finding staff who reflect the family’s values and make a valuable addition to their home.”

Competitive landscape

Lynsay explained that the UAE has a unique domestic worker landscape, which can present challenges when hiring. “It can be tricky to explain to candidates that I am seeking a professional candidate with specific formal qualifications and experience,” she said. “For example, the meaning of a nanny in the UAE is very different from a nanny in Europe.”