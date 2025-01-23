Over 71,000 UAE citizens in private sector now registered for Nafis, pension benefits

A total of 71,510 Emiratis have registered with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and are now active members enjoying the benefits Nafis has to offer, the authority announced on Thursday.

The Nafis programme was initially introduced as part of the government’s ‘Projects of the 50’ to accelerate the development journey of the UAE by providing beneficial services and initiatives to Emiratis, one of which includes GPSSA’s insurance coverage and pension benefits for male and female Emiratis employed in the private sector or for those who are looking to secure positions in the private sector (including free zones, banks, financial and insurance sectors).

Nafis only applies to those earning a salary of up to Dh30,000 from a private sector entity, and not from either local or federal government.

Nafis provides an active pension contribution plan through the GPSSA, given that individuals register within the first month of their employment, and that their salaries are paid through the wage protection system or any other official payment method.

The first step to enjoying the insurance benefits as part of GPSSA’s social insurance system is to register insured individuals with the authority once they are proven to meet the enrollment conditions, which includes being between the ages of 18 and 60 years old, and medically fit upon appointment based on an accredited health report issued by a certified medical provider approved by the GPSSA. The insured must also be a UAE national, and this includes individuals who obtain the UAE nationality at any time. Insured employees receive proactive notifications in case an action(s) need to be taken and can access their financial information fully, as well as track the status of a service and/or request submitted by the authorised individual. Employers are authorised to review/approve information electronically to support a service request prior to sharing it with the GPSSA, such as in cases of an insured’s registration and end-of-service gratuity. ALSO READ: