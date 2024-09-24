'Investing in future': UAE firms attract Emirati talent with tailored programmes for their development

This guide will help you navigate the 'when', 'where' and 'how' of asking for a raise
UAE companies are not only filling up positions, they are investing in the future of the nation. From tailored mentorship programmes to strategic partnerships with educational institutions, the focus is clear: To develop a skilled workforce that reflects the aspirations and potential of the UAE's next generation, employers said at the opening of 2024 UAE Careers Fair 'Ru'ya in Dubai on Tuesday.
Fatma Hussain, Chief People Officer at Dubai Holding, emphasised their commitment to attracting Emirati talent across diverse sectors. "We are dedicated to drawing Emiratis into various roles, from entertainment to ICT," she told Khaleej Times. The standout “Leaders of Tomorrow” programmes offers a comprehensive 12-month development journey that includes mentorship from industry leaders and opportunities for international exposure.
"Our goal is to nurture adaptable individuals who are ready to thrive in a fast-paced environment," she added. Currently, Dubai Holding boasts a significant Emiratisation rate, with plans to expand this as they actively recruit more Emiratis through initiatives like the fair.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
At Dubai Municipality, Fatma Sultan Al Hamrani highlighted their ambitious recruitment goals and strategic vision. "We’ve successfully hired around 130 Emiratis and aim to exceed 150 by the end of this fair," she stated.
The Dubai Municipality Academy plays a crucial role in this initiative by sponsoring students, which helps ensure a steady pipeline of skilled Emirati professionals. "We focus on various roles, including engineering and administrative positions, and we provide comprehensive training programs to support their development," she explained, emphasising their dedication to fostering a skilled workforce.
Manal Ali Al Soori, Senior Vice President of HR Recruitment at Emirates Group, discussed their tailored engagement strategies for younger Emiratis. "We offer specialised programmes for high school graduates and university alumni, providing hands-on training that prepares them for various roles in aviation," she explained.
This includes initiatives like the Supervisory Fast Track Programme, designed to help high school graduates gain immediate work experience. Currently, the Emirates Group employs 3,500 Emiratis, with nearly half in middle management or senior executive positions. “We are committed to empowering young Emiratis and creating pathways for them to succeed in the aviation industry,” Al Soori added.
From Chalhoub Group, Managing Director, Nasser AlBlooshi noted their inclusive recruitment approach. "We’re open to talent at all levels, from high school students to seasoned professionals," he said. He proudly mentioned a remarkable 45% increase in Emirati employees over the past year, with a strong focus on supporting women in the workforce. "We aim to create an environment where Emiratis can thrive, particularly in sectors like retail that are often overlooked," he emphasized, highlighting the importance of fostering diverse career paths.
Recent graduate Faisal Al Zaraee, who joined Chalhoub Group through the Ru'ya fair last year, reflected on his experience. At just 20 years old, he was determined to explore career opportunities even while still a student. "I had to ask my professor for a day off to attend Ru'ya, and I was immediately drawn to Shalhoub's booth," he recalled.
The welcoming atmosphere and the informative discussions about their programs made a lasting impression on him. Now, Faisal is part of a structured 18-month accelerator program that rotates him through various roles within the digital marketing team. “The training and mentorship I received have been incredible,” he said, noting that he is currently involved in customer relationship management, working with high-profile brands. His enthusiasm for growth within the company is evident as he looks forward to further developing his skills.
ALSO READ:
This guide will help you navigate the 'when', 'where' and 'how' of asking for a raise
The UAE authority took to social media to inform citizens of vacancies in the department
Registration is open from September 2 to September 27 for UAE male citizens who hold a university or high school degree
These days, diversity and inclusion are critical to an organisation's success — but many companies still struggle to attract people of determination; here are tips that can help
Here's an advice for companies looking to introduce similar programmes: Start by listening to employees and understanding their needs
Job seekers can follow ENOC's official LinkedIn account and website to view available vacancies
Recruiters said the long-term incentives are no longer restricted to C-suite level executives as companies also offer them to other managerial staff
Applicants are asked to attend Open Days in its Jebel Ali 6 and Sonapur 11 accommodations from 8am to 1pm