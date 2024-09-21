E-Paper

Dubai jobs: RTA is looking for citizens to join its workforce

Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Z6-4 platform, from September 24 to 26

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 10:06 PM

Last updated: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 10:11 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is looking for Emirati talent to join its workforce.

In a video posted on X, the authority said that they are searching for the brightest Emirati talents at the Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024.


Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Z6-4 platform, from September 24 to 26. RTA said that there will be live interviews and instant hiring of citizens.

The timings are from 10am to 6pm.

